Mississinawa Valley baseball team loses to Newton

UNION CITY – Mississinawa Valley lost 5-3 to Newton in a Cross County Conference baseball game on Tuesday.

Newton took a 4-0 lead with one run in the first inning, one in the fourth and two in the sixth then Mississinawa Valley scored its first run in the bottom of the sixth. Newton added one more run in the top of the seventh and MV scored two in the bottom half of the frame.

Mississinawa Valley had six hits and three errors while Newton had seven hits and no errors.

Zac Longfellow was 2-for-3 with two stolen bases and scored a run. Trent Collins was 1-for-2 with a double, was hit by a pitch, scored a run and drove in a run. Hawk Thomas was 1-for-1 and scored a run. Matthew Slob went 1-for-2. Ethan Dirksen was 1-for-3. Kyler Guillozet and Colton Hines both drove in a run.

Collins pitched four innings, allowing two unearned runs on one hit, six walks and seven strikeouts. Guillozet pitched two innings and gave up three earned runs on five hits, three walks and three strikeouts. Ethan Bowman pitched one scoreless inning, giving up one hit and no walks while striking out two.