Mississinawa Valley softball team run ruled by Newton

UNION CITY – Newton run ruled Mississinawa Valley 13-3 in five innings of Cross County Conference softball on Tuesday.

Newton took a 2-1 lead in the first inning then scored one run in the second inning and six in the third to lead 9-1. Mississinawa Valley scored one run in the bottom of the third. Newton added four more runs in the fifth inning, and MV scored one run in the bottom half of the inning for the 13-3 final score.

Taydem Elson was 2-for-2 with a double, a walk and a RBI. Paxton Scholl went 2-for-3, stole three bases and scored two runs. Bailey Johnson was 1-for-2, walked, stole two bases and scored a run. Lindsay Johns was 1-for-2 and stole a base. Taylor Collins drove in a run.

Collins pitched the complete game, allowing 13 runs on 15 hits, six walks and two strikeouts.

Mississinawa Valley fell to 2-9 with Tuesday’s loss.