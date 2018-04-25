Franklin Monroe softball team beats Tri-Village

PITSBURG – Franklin Monroe beat Tri-Village 7-0 in a Cross County Conference softball game on Tuesday.

Franklin Monroe scored one run in the second inning and six in the fifth while holding Tri-Village scoreless.

FM had 10 hits and three errors in the game while Tri-Village had four hits and eight errors.

Tri-Village’s Peyton Bietry and Bree Wilson both were 1-for-2 on Tuesday. Shelby Bennett and Jadyn Sharp both were 1-for-3. Kloey Murphey walked twice.

Bennett pitched the complete game for Tri-Village, allowing three earned runs and four unearned runs on 10 hits, no walks and one strikeout.