Greenville native Matt Light named a finalist for the New England Patriots hall of fame

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Greenville native Matt Light is a finalist for the New England Patriots’ team hall of fame.

Light, who spent all 11 years of his professional career with the Patriots, is one of three finalists this year along with defensive lineman Richard Seymour and linebacker Mike Vrabel. All three finalists were teammates when the Patriots won their first three Super Bowls in 2002, 2004 and 2005.

“When you’re recognized for something like that, anything at that level, the thing that I always immediately think of is how cool it is for my family and my friends because they’re the people I always think of when I look back on my career,” Light said. “If something like that happens to you, the thing that I will focus on completely is how to honor them with that moment because they all sacrificed a ton whether it’s my parents, my family members, my wife, my kids. You know, for them that would be the best thing that’s ever happened in my career. So very cool.”

Light, a first time finalist for the hall of fame, was the New England left tackle and protected Tom Brady’s blindside during his career. During his tenure with the team the Patriots had 11 consecutive winning seasons, nine division championships, five conference championships and three Super Bowl victories.

Light was drafted in the second round of the 2001 NFL draft out of Purdue University. He played in 155 games during his 11-year career with 153 starts and 20 postseason games.

Light earned Pro Bowl honors following the 2006, 2007 and 2010 seasons and was named first team all-pro by the Associated Press in 2007. The Greenville native was named to the Patriots’ 50th Anniversary Team in 2009.

Along with Brady, Cornelius Bennett, John Elway and Charles Haley, Light is one of just five players to start in at least five Super Bowls.

Seymour is a finalist for the hall of fame for a second consecutive season. He spent the first eight years of his 12-year career with the Patriots. He was named to five Pro Bowls during his tenure in New England, the most by any Patriot defensive lineman since the 1970 NFL merger.

Vrabel is a finalist for the hall of fame for a third consecutive season. The Ohio native joined the Patriots as a free agent prior to the 2001 season and spent eight seasons with the franchise. He was one of the most versatile players in franchise history and made the Pro Bowl following the 2007 season.

“I’ve got great company,” Light said of this year’s hall of fame class. “I’ve got two guys that I played a lot of football with in Mike Vrabel and Richard Seymour as finalists alongside myself.”

Fans can vote at patriots.com/2018hof through May 14 for this year’s hall of fame selection. The Patriots’ hall of fame was established in 2007, and this year’s inductee will become its 27th member.

New England Patriots offensive lineman Matt Light speaks with reporters during an NFL football news conference on May 7, 2012, at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Massachusetts, announcing his retirement from the NFL after 11 years. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/04/web1_Matt-Light-WEB-1.jpg New England Patriots offensive lineman Matt Light speaks with reporters during an NFL football news conference on May 7, 2012, at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Massachusetts, announcing his retirement from the NFL after 11 years. Associated Press file photo, Steven Senne

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.