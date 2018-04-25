Versailles wins team championships at Stillwater Valley Invitational track and field meet

VERSAILLES – Versailles boys and girls track and field teams won the team championships during Tuesday’s Stillwater Valley Invitational, which saw numerous meet records fall.

Versailles won the girls championship of its home invitational with 174.5 points, Greenville finished second with 155.5, Covington finished third with 86, Arcanum finished fourth with 58.5, Ansonia finished fifth with 58, Bradford finished sixth with 46, Franklin Monroe finished seventh with 44, Versailles B finished eighth with 29, Tri-Village finished ninth with 26.5, and Newton finished 10th with 24.

Versailles won the boys portion of the meet with 167.5 points, Covington finished second with 103 points, Arcanum finished third with 85, Greenville finished fourth with 75, Newton finished fifth with 55, Tri-Village finished sixth with 53, Ansonia finished seventh with 48.5, Franklin Monroe finished eighth with 47, Bradford finished ninth with 42, and Versailles B finished 10th with 25.

Covington won the girls 4×800 meter relay in 10:09.96, breaking the previous meet record that was set by Ansonia in 2008. Versailles finished second in 10:26.32, Bradford finished third in 10:57.85, Greenville finished fourth in 11:03.78, Ansonia finished fifth in 11:19.89, Arcanum finished sixth in 11:21.18, and Franklin Monroe finished eighth in 11:29.80.

Arcanum won the boys 4×800 meter relay with a time of 8:56.94, Versailles finished second in 9:19.83, Tri-Village finished fourth in 9:49.39, Greenville finished fifth in 9:59.80, Versailles B finished sixth in 10:01.65, Ansonia finished seventh in 10:18.59, and Franklin Monroe finished eighth in 10:18.95.

Versailles’ Jaden Prenger won the girls 100 meter hurdles in 16.99, Greenville’s Riley Hunt finished second in 17.09, Arcanum’s Aidan O’Brien finished third in 17.49, Versailles’ Dana Rose finished fourth in 17.51, Tri-Village’s Trinity Powell finished sixth in 18.26, Versailles’ Emma George finished seventh in 18.43, and Arcanum’s Logan Garbig finished eighth in 18.60.

Versailles’s Josh Steinbrunner won the boys 110 meter hurdles in a time of 15.03, breaking his own record of 15.26 that he set last year. Ansonia’s Brock Shellhaas finished fourth in 16.90, Greenville’s Foster Cole finished fifth in 16.93, Arcanum’s Jacob Osswald finished seventh in 18.53, and Greenville’s Logan Wead finished eighth in 18.67.

Versailles’ Ava Moran won the girls 100 meter dash with a time of 13.29, Ansonia’s A’Tyah Knowles finished second in 13.42, Versailles’ Ellen Peters finished third in 13.67, Versailles’ Madison Ahrens finished fourth in 14.06, Greenville’s Hope Byrum finished fifth in 14.14, Ansonia’s Hannah Wilson finished sixth in 14.27, and Versailles B’s Ellie Barga finished eighth in 14.42.

Tri-Village’s Austin Bruner won the boys 100 meter dash in a time of 11.49, Ansonia’s Brock Shellhaas finished third in 12.04, Greenville’s Alex Hutt finished fourth in 12.06, Versailles’ Nathan Nelson finished fifth in 12.24, Arcanum’s Dane Craport finished sixth in 12.26, and Bradford’s Ethan Saunders finished seventh in 12.29.

Versailles finished second in the girls 4×200 meter relay in 1:51.73, Ansonia finished third in 1:55.15, Greenville finished fourth in 1:58.92, Versailles B finished fifth in 2:00.19, Bradford finished seventh in 2:03.29, and Franklin Monroe finished eighth in 2:07.88.

Versailles won the boys 4×200 meter relay in a time of 1:36.36, Franklin Monroe finished second in 1:38.36, Greenville finished third in 1:39.77, Ansonia finished fourth in 1:39.83, Arcanum finished fifth in 1:40.13, and Versailles B finished seventh in 1:42.37.

Versailles’ Megan Rismiller won the girls 1,600 meter run in 5:36.65, Versailles’ Kenia McEldowney finished second in 5:41.04, Bradford’s Karmen Knepp finished third in 5:41.07, Greenville’s Grace Coakley finished fourth in 5:47.99, Arcanum’s Mara Wetzel finished fifth in 6:10.28, Versailles’ Hannah Bey finished sixth in 6:14.74, Bradford’s Olivia Daugherty finished seventh in 6:17.44, and Versailles B’s Kennedy McEldowney finished eighth in 6:20.19.

Versailles’ Joe Spitzer won the boys 1,600 meter run with a time of 4:27.66, breaking the previous meet record that was set in 2015 by Greenville’s Aaron Balsbaugh. Versailles’ Brooks Blakeley finished second in 4:43.83, Bradford’s Johnny Fike finished third in 4:55.71, Greenville’s Andrew Kocher finished fourth in 4:57.66, Arcanum’s Landen Kreusch finished fifth in 4:59.05, Versailles’ Stuart Baltes finished sixth in 5:11.47, and Tri-Village’s Harley Ketring finished eighth in 5:14.89.

Versailles won the girls 4×100 meter relay in 52.21, Greenville finished third in 53.58, Ansonia finished fourth in 55.20, Versailles B finished sixth in 56.61, Arcanum finished seventh in 57.02, and Tri-Village finished eighth in 58.24.

Covington won the boys 4×100 meter relay in a meet record time of 45.31, breaking the previous record of 45.39 that Versailles set in 2008. Versailles finished second in 46.46, Greenville finished third in 47.51, Franklin Monroe finished fourth in 47.78, Ansonia finished fifth in 48.22, Arcanum finished sixth in 49.17, Versailles B finished seventh in 49.23, and Tri-Village finished eighth in 51.34.

Versailles’ Liz Watren won the girls 400 meter dash with a time of 64.23, Versailles’ Lindsey Winner finished second in 65.03, Bradford’s Mercedes Smith finished third in 65.21, Greenville’s Emma Jennings finished fourth in 68.60, Greenville’s Kyia Mustain Richard finished fifth in 69.03, and Arcanum’s Regan Weaver finished eighth in 70.68.

Versailles’ Cole Condon won the boys 400 meter dash in 51.02, Tri-Village’s Austin Bruner finished second in 51.15, Franklin Monroe’s Bailey Wyan finished third in 53.10, Ansonia’s Logan Warner finished fourth in 53.52, Versailles’ Mitchell Huelskamp finished fifth in 54.01, Bradford’s Kurt Hoover finished sixth in 54.74, and Versailles’ Cole Luthman finished eighth in 55.07.

Versailles’ Ellen Peters won the girls 300 meter hurdles in a time of 48.07, Versailles’ Dana Rose finished second in 50.77, Arcanum’s Aidan O’Brien finished third in 51.24, Tri-Village’s Trinity Powell finished fourth in 51.54, Versailles’ Jaden Prenger finished sixth in 51.89, Versailles B’s Jayla Pothast finished seventh in 54.25, and Ansonia’s Katie Werts finished eighth in 54.44.

Covington’s Cade Harshbarger won the boys 300 meter hurdles in a meet record time of 40.25, breaking the previous meet record of 40.29 that Covington’s Troy Cron set in 2013. Versailles’ Josh Steinbrunner finished second in 40.71, Arcanum’s Jacob Osswald finished fifth in 44.78, Bradford’s Hayden Dickerson finished sixth in 46.80, and Arcanum’s Josh Wright finished eighth in 47.91.

Greenville’s Grace Coakley won the girls 800 meter run with a time of 2:34.57, Versailles’ Maria Mangen finished second in 2:40.09, Versailles’ Tori Schulze finished third in 2:40.62, Greenville’s Lauren Dull finished fourth in 2:41.63, Versailles’ Emma Peters finished fifth in 2:42.74, and Bradford’s Mercedes Smith finished eighth in 2:52.50.

Arcanum’s Chance Klipstine won the boys 800 meter run in a time of 2:02.41, Versailles’ Brooks Blakeley finished second in 2:03.75, Bradford’s Johnny Fike finished fourth in 2:09.49, Ansonia’s Logan Warner finished seventh in 2:11.76, and Arcanum’s Justin Vanatta finished eighth in 2:12.99.

Covington’s Breanna Kimmel won the girls 200 meter dash in 26.46, breaking her own meet record of 26.42 that she set in 2016. Ansonia’s A’Tyah Knowles finished second in 27.56, Greenville’s Emma Klosterman finished fourth in 28.08, Versailles’ Cassie Peters finished fifth in 28.35, Ansonia’s Hannah Wilson finished sixth in 28.53, Franklin Monroe’s Selene Weaver finished seventh in 28.65, and Versailles B’s Lindsey Winner finished eighth in 28.78.

Tri-Village’s Austin Bruner won the boys 200 meter dash in a time of 23.57, Greenville’s Alex Hutt finished third in 24.22, Versailles’ Mitchell Huelskamp finished fourth in 24.26, Bradford’s Kurt Hoover finished fifth in 24.58, Franklin Monroe’s Bryce Robison finished sixth in 24.71, and Greenville’s Matt Boltin finished eighth in 25.16.

Greenville’s Isabelle Rammel won the girls 3,200 meter run with a time of 12:12.98, Bradford’s Karmen Knepp finished second in 12:20.72, Versailles’ Megan Rismiller finished third in 12:21.89, Arcanum’s Mara Wetzel finished fourth in 13:16.06, Greenville’s Haley Maher finished fifth in 13:30.04, Bradford’s Olivia Daugherty finished sixth in 13:49.61, Versailles’ Hannah Bey finished seventh in 13:56.77, and Ansonia’s Lydia Snyder finished eighth in 15:14.00.

Versailles’ Joe Spitzer won the boys 3,200 meter run in 9:40.71, Arcanum’s Tanner Delk finished second in 9:46.43, Franklin Monroe’s Cole Good finished third in 10:50.68, Greenville’s Riley Emerick finished fourth in 10:53.68, Arcanum’s Landen Kreusch finished fifth in 11:14.48, Versailles’ Matthew Cromwell finished sixth in 11:21.37, Versailles’ Adam Gehret finished seventh in 11:44.86, and Versailles B’s Alex Brewer finished eighth in 11:50.57.

Versailles won the girls 4×400 meter relay with a time of 4:20.89, Greenville finished third in 4:29.92, Ansonia finished fourth in 4:46.28, Franklin Monroe finished fifth in 4:48.97, Versailles B finished sixth in 4:51.40, and Arcanum finished seventh in 5:00.30.

Versailles won the boys 4×400 meter relay in a meet record time of 3:34.08, breaking the previous meet record of 3:34.18 that Covington set in 2013. Bradford finished third in 3:40.52, Franklin Monroe finished fourth in 3:41.22, Tri-Village finished fifth in 3:51.60, Versailles B finished sixth in 3:57.83, Arcanum finished seventh in 4:10.48, and Greenville finished eighth in 4:13.63.

Greenville girls the boys 4×103 meter relay with a time of 60.75, Franklin Monroe finished second in 61.68, Versailles finished third in 62.48, Tri-Village finished fourth in 63.70, Versailles B finished fifth in 63.81, Bradford finished seventh in 68.43, and Arcanum finished eighth in 68.81.

Versailles won the boys 4×103 meter relay in 49.88, Arcanum finished third in 54.93, Franklin Monroe finished fourth in 54.94, Versailles B finished fifth in 55.19, Tri-Village finished sixth in 55.20, and Greenville finished seventh in 55.50.

Greenville’s Sierra Cress won the girls discus throw with a throw of 115 feet 1 inch, Franklin Monroe’s Tara Goubeaux finished third with a throw of 99 feet 4 inches, Arcanum’s Morgan best finished fourth with a throw of 99 feet, Tri-Village’s Kathryn Combs finished fifth with a throw of 90 feet 5 inches, Arcanum’s Samantha McAllister finished sixth with a throw of 89 feet 8 inches, Arcanum’s Trista Hollinger finished seventh with a throw of 88 feet 9 inches, and Ansonia’s Tori Wickham finished eighth with a throw of 87 feet 2 inches.

Arcanum’s Issiah Krauss won the boys discus throw with a throw of 142 feet 8 inches, Bradford’s Jacob McQuinn finished third with a throw of 138 feet 2 inches, Versailles’ Nathan Nelson finished fourth with a throw of 134 feet 4 inches, Versailles’ AJ Ahrens finished fifth with a throw of 128 feet 9 inches, Greenville’s Addison Ernst finished sixth with a throw of 119 feet 1 inch, Arcanum’s Alex Weiss finished seventh with a throw of 112 feet 6 inches, and Franklin Monroe’s Oliver Fig finished eighth with a throw of 107 feet.

Greenville’s Emma Klosterman won the girls high jump by clearing 5 feet 10 inches, Arcanum’s Audrey Heiser finished second by clearing 4 feet 8 inches, Ansonia’s Aliya Barga finished third by clearing 4 feet 6 inches, Greenville’s Payton Brandenburg and Versailles’ Jada Barlage tied for fifth by clearing 4 feet 4 inches, Tri-Village’s Morgan Sparks finished seventh by clearing 4 feet 4 inches, and Arcanum’s Abbi VanHoose and Tri-Village’s Lissa Siler tied for eighth by clearing 4 feet 2 inches.

Versailles’ Josh Steinbrunner won the boys high jump by clearing 6 feet, Greenville’s Foster Cole finished fourth by clearing 5 feet 10 inches, Ansonia’s Trevor Alexander finished fifth by clearing 5 feet 8 inches, Tri-Village’s Josh Hollinger finished sixth by clearing 5 feet 8 inches, and Bradford’s Kyle Mills and Franklin Monroe’s Kyle Ressler tied for seventh by clearing 5 feet 6 inches.

Franklin Monroe’s Selene Weaver won the girls long jump by jumping 15 feet 9 inches, Greenville’s Emma Klosterman finished second by jumping 15 feet 6.25 inches, Bradford’s Maia Stump finished third as she jumped 15 feet 1.25 inches, Greenville’s Payton Brandenburg finished fourth by jumping 14 feet 8.5 inches, Bradford’s Mercedes Smith finished fifth as she jumped 14 feet 4.75 inches, Versailles’ Cassie Peters finished sixth as she jumped 14 feet 3.25 inches, Tri-Village’s Lissa Siler finished seventh by jumping 14 feet 2.5 inches, and Tri-Village’s Trinity Powell finished eighth as she jumped 13 feet 9.5 inches.

Versailles’ Kyle Jones won the boys long jump as he jumped 19 feet 11.25 inches, Tri-Village’s Josh Hollinger finished second by jumping 18 feet 8.5 inches, Greenville’s Foster Cole finished third by jumping 18 feet 6.25 inches, Bradford’s Kyle Mills finished fourth as he jumped 17 feet 9 inches, Arcanum’s Dane Craport finished fifth by jumping 17 feet 8 inches, Greenville’s Ian Riffell finished seventh as he jumped 17 feet 5.25 inches, and Ansonia’s Max Wardrip finished eighth as he jumped 16 feet 11.5 inches.

Covington’s Lauren Christian won the girls shot put with a meet record throw of 41 feet 4 inches, breaking the record of 41 feet 3.75 inches that Arcanum’s Erica Zimmer set in 2016. Greenville’s Sierra Cress finished second with a toss of 33 feet 5 inches, Arcanum’s Morgan Best finished third with a toss of 32 feet 9.25 inches, Franklin Monroe’s Tara Goubeaux finished fourth with a toss of 29 feet 8.25 inches, Ansonia’s Tori Wickham finished fifth with a throw of 29 feet 7 inches, Tri-Village’s Kathryn Combs finished sixth with a toss of 29 feet 6.75 inches, Arcanum’s Mekenna Gunckel finished seventh with a throw of 28 feet 6 inches, and Arcanum’s Samantha McAllister finished eighth with a toss of 27 feet 10.25 inches.

Versailles’ AJ Ahrens won the boys shot put with a toss of 48 feet 10.5 inches, Franklin Monroe’s Adrian Nelson finished third with a throw of 40 feet 2.75 inches, Arcanum’s Issiah Krauss finished fourth with a throw of 39 feet 9.5 inches, Greenville’s Noah VanHorn finished sixth with a throw of 38 feet 3.25 inches, Arcanum’s Alex Weiss finished seventh with a throw of 37 feet 6.5 inches, and Bradford’s Jacob McQuinn finished eighth with a throw of 37 feet 4 inches.

Greenville’s Riley Hunt won the girls pole vault as she cleared a meet record height of 12 feet 7 inches, breaking the previous record of 12 feet that Versailles’ Jenna Frantz set in 2017. Versailles’ Lucy Prakel finished second by clearing 11 feet, Franklin Monroe’s Selene Weaver finished third as she cleared 10 feet 6 inches, Greenville’s Emma Klosterman finished fourth by clearing 10 feet, Greenville’s Grace Conway finished fifth as she cleared 9 feet, Ansonia’s Mariah Troutwine finished sixth by clearing 8 feet, and Franklin Monroe’s Keara Knepshield finished eighth as she cleared 7 feet 6 inches.

Ansonia’s Brock Shellhaas won the boys pole vault as he cleared 14 feet 6 inches, Greenville’s Ryan Trick finished third as he cleared 14 feet, Ansonia’s Matthew Shook and Versailles’ Luke Shellhaas tied for fourth as they both cleared 13 feet 6 inches, Greenville’s Matthew Hounshell finished sixth as he cleared 11 feet 6 inches, and Versailles’ Cole Luthman finished seventh by clearing 9 feet.

For complete results from the Stillwater Valley Invitational, visit http://www.baumspage.com/track/versailles/stillwater/2018/2018%20Results_g_%20Stillwater%20Valley%20Inv..htm.

By Kyle Shaner

