Ansonia baseball team beats Bethel in 8 innings

ANSONIA — Ansonia beat Bethel 8-7 in eight innings of Cross County Conference baseball on Wednesday with Devyn Sink scoring the game-winning run on a wild pitch.

After both teams scored one run in the first inning, Ansonia took a 2-1 lead in the second. Bethel scored three runs in the top of the third and finished the inning up 4-3.

Bethel added runs in the sixth and seventh innings to lead 6-3, but Ansonia scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings. Bethel retook the lead in the top of the eighth then Ansonia scored two runs in the bottom half of the inning to win 8-7.

Ansonia had nine hits and 12 errors in the game while Bethel had seven hits and three errors.

Jarvis Thwaits was 3-for-3 with a double, was hit by a pitch, stole a base, scored a run and drove in a run. Sink was 3-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and two runs scored. Tyler Neal was 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, two stolen bases, two runs and three RBIs.

Jacob Longenecker was 1-for-5 and scored two runs. Ry Fortkamp walked once, stole a base and drove in a run.Taylor Brewer was hit by a pitch, drove in a run and scored a run. Ethan Fischer walked twice.

Fortkamp pitched 7 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs and five unearned runs on six hits, one walk and five strikeouts. Sink pitched 1/3 of an inning, allowing no runs on one hit.