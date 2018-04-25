Arcanum baseball team beats Twin Valley South

ARCANUM — Arcanum beat Twin Valley South 6-2 in a Cross County Conference baseball game on Wednesday.

Arcanum scored the game’s first three runs in the bottom of the second. Twin Valley South cut its deficit to 3-2 with runs in the third and fourth innings. Arcanum then scored one run in the bottom of the fourth and two in the fifth to win 6-2.

Arcanum had four hits and four errors while South had five hits and one error.

Cory Ross was 2-for-3 with a double, a RBI and a run scored. Cole Spitler was 1-for-1 with a walk, a stolen base, a RBI and a run. Carver Gostomsky was 1-for-2 with a RBI.

Lane Byrne walked twice, stole a base and scored two runs. Michael Fecker walked, stole a base and scored a run. Grant Delk drove in a run. Wade Meeks walked and scored a run. Evan Atchley walked twice.

Atchley pitched six innings to earn the win, allowing one earned run and one unearned run on five hits, three walks and three strikeouts. Meeks picked up the save as he pitched one scoreless inning, retiring all three batters he faced.