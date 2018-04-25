Tri-Village baseball team wins at Covington

COVINGTON — Tri-Village beat Covington 16-9 in a Cross County Conference baseball game on Wednesday.

Tri-Village scored the game’s first six runs with five in the first inning and one in the second then Covington scored two runs in the third inning to make it 6-2. Tri-Village scored three runs in the top of the fourth and Covington scored six in the bottom half of the inning to cut the Patriot advantage to 9-8. Tri-Village added five runs in the fifth and one in the sixth then Covington scored the game’s final run in the bottom of the seventh.

Tri-Village had 12 hits and one error in the game while Covington had four hits and one error.

Jared Buckley went 5-for-5 with a triple, seven stolen bases, five runs and two RBIs. Derek Eyer was 2-for-4 with a RBI and two runs. Dylan Finkbine was 1-for-3 with two walks, two runs and two RBIs. Trey Frech was 1-for-4 with three RBIs.

Finkbine pitched one inning for Tri-Village, allowing no runs on one walk and no hits. Eyer pitched one inning and gave up two unearned runs on no hits, three walks and one strikeout. Gage Hileman pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings, giving up one hit and two walks while striking out two.

Camren Munchel pitched 1 1/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs on three hits and five walks. Fresh pitched a scoreless inning, allowing no hits, one walk and one hit batter while striking out one.

Tri-Village improved to 8-5 overall and 5-3 in the CCC with the win.