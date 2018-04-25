Franklin Monroe softball team beats Mississinawa Valley

UNION CITY — Franklin Monroe beat Mississinawa Valley 10-3 in a Cross County Conference softball game on Wednesday.

Franklin Monroe scored four runs in the top half of the first inning, and Mississinawa Valley scored one in the bottom half of the frame. Franklin Monroe scored five runs in the fifth inning while MV added one more in the bottom of the fifth. Both teams scored one run in the seventh inning.

Franklin Monroe’s Chloe Brumbaugh was 4-for-4 with a stolen base and two runs. Bridgette Filbrun was 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and a run. Kennedy Morris was 2-for-5 with a double, a home run, a run and four RBIs. Kinsey Goins was 2-for-5 with a home run, a run and a RBI.

FM’s Nychelle Cool was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Chloe McGlinch was 2-for-4 with a stolen base, a RBI and two runs. Chloe Henninger was 2-for-4 with two runs and a RBI. Belle Cable was 1-for-4 with a double, a walk and a run. Allie Armstrong went 1-for-4 with a RBI and a run.

Mississinawa Valley’s Paxton Scholl was 3-for-4 with a home run, a stolen base, a RBI and three runs. Taylor Collins was 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Taydem Elson was 1-for-3 with a walk. Jolie Elson was 1-for-3 with a double. Lindsay Johns was 1-for-3 with a double. Bailey Johnson was 1-for-4.

Cable pitched the complete game for Franklin Monroe, allowing three runs on 10 hits, one walk and two strikeouts.

School pitched the complete game for Mississinawa Valley, allowing 10 runs on 19 hits, two walks and five strikeouts.