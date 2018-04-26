Tri-Village softball team loses at Covington

COVINGTON – Covington run ruled Tri-Village 14-2 in five innings of Cross County Conference softball on Wednesday.

Covington scored the game’s first 14 runs with four in the first inning, two in the second and eight in the third. Tri-Village scored both of its runs in the fourth inning.

Tri-Village had three hits and one error while Covington had 12 hits and no errors.

Madi Foreman was 1-for-3 with a double and scored a run. Breanna Locke and Bree Wilson both were 1-for-2. Kelsie Wehr walked and scored a run. Jadyn Sharp drove in a run. Kloey Murphey walked three times and stole a base.

Hala Faulkner was charged with the loss as she pitched 2 2/3 innings, allowing 13 earned runs and one unearned run on 10 hits, nine walks and one strikeout. Loraligh Waters pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and no walks while striking out one.

Tri-Village fell to 2-9 overall and 1-5 in the CCC with the loss.