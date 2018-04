BRADFORD – Bradford has announced changes to its high school baseball schedules.

Bradford’s varsity baseball team will play host to Botkins in a doubleheader beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Bradford and Mississinawa Valley will play at varsity baseball game at 7:30 p.m. May 4 at Fifth-Third Field in Dayton.

Bradford’s junior varsity baseball team will travel to Brookville for a game at 4 p.m. May 4.