Greenville boys tennis team wins at Brookville

BROOKVILLE – The winds were blowing steady Wednesday afternoon on Brookville’s tennis courts as Greenville blew past Brookville, 4-1.

Greenville’s ever-improving squad motored to its ninth victory out of 13 in this non-league encounter. Brookville, with only three healthy players out of its five to choose from, went down to 2-13. In the always tough Southwestern Buckeye League the Blue Devils are at 0-6 while the Wave are rolling at 5-1 in the hard-hitting Greater Western Ohio Conference.

A crowd of 10 spectators got to watch the three singles players go toe to toe for their respective squads, but no doubles action was available as Brookville’s No. 1 doubles team was out due to injuries. So therefore the Wave were rolling quickly with a 2-0 advantage without even picking up a racket to use against the Blue Devils of Chris Beck.

Greenville’s No. 1 singles player, sophomore Branson Leigeber, had a devil of a time in defeating his opponent, senior Jeremy Penick. Penick did not panic in the first set and won 6-4, but Leigeber solved the hard-stroking Penick by returning well and got the second set 6-0.

The all-important third set was changed to a 10-point super tiebreaker because the match was already decided earlier. Leigeber was still on fire from his second set domination and quickly burned the net for the 10 points needed while only giving up 4 points for the victory.

Greenville’s No. 2 player, freshman Landon Muhlenkamp, could not land any of his shots and went down quickly to junior Jagan Wilkerson, 1-6, 0-6.

This put the overall match score at 2-1 in favor of the green and white, needing one more win to secure the windy victory over the blue and white Montgomery County squad.

At third singles, senior Duda Wollmeister, played well again in dispatching fellow senior Tanner Marburger at 6-0, 6-1. The Brazilian baseliner continued to paint the lines with a wide array of shots that kept her in control of each and every set.

The convincing win catapulted the Wave over the hard charging Devils with the all-important third win of the match to secure their second win out of their last three matches.

The hour long match was one of the quickest in Wave history with no varsity doubles or junior varsity matches to contest. However, what can’t be contested is that the youthful Wave are learning and winning at a rapid pace.

Rapidly approaching is the sectional draw at 2 p.m. Sunday in which Greenville and Brookville will both be participating. The sectionals will be played once again at Troy’s park and the high school.

“It was a good win for Branson at No. 1 as he was struggling in previous matches. Landon at second is struggling with his confidence, and we will be taking care of this very quickly. Duda was Duda again tonight, and she is handling the windy conditions much better than her opponents each and every night out,” 28-year veteran coach Dennis Kiser said.

