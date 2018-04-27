Greenville boys tennis team defeats Piqua

GREENVILLE – Greenville beat Piqua 4-1 in a Greater Western Ohio Conference boys tennis match on Thursday.

Greenville’s first doubles team of Aaron Lobenstein and Max Onkst swept Ryan Parker and Stephen Dolder 6-0, 6-0. In second doubles the Green Wave’s Josh Galloway and Bryan Day won by forfeit.

Piqua’s Sean Hatke beat Branson Leigeber 4-6, 6-3, 10-7 in first singles.

In second singles Greenville’s Landon Muhlenkamp beat Alex Rossman 6-1, 6-0. In the second singles match the Green Wave’s Duda Wollmeister swept Ethan Gedevon 6-0, 6-0.

Greenville improved to 10-4 overall and 6-1 in the GWOC with the win while Piqua fell to 0-10 overall and 0-7 in the conference.