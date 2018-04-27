Versailles softball team defeats St. Henry

VERSAILLES – Versailles beat St. Henry 9-6 in a Midwest Athletic Conference softball game on Thursday.

St. Henry scored the game’s first three runs in the top half of the first inning then Versailles took a 6-3 lead with one run in the first inning, four in the second and one in the fourth. St. Henry scored one run in the fifth, and Versailles added three in the sixth to make it 9-4. St. Henry scored the game’s final two runs in the seventh inning.

Versailles out-hit St. Henry 12 to nine. Both teams committed two errors.

Mallory George was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Kami McEldowney was 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, a stolen base, a RBI and three runs. Cori Lawrence was 2-for-4 with a RBI. Kate Stammen was 2-for-4, stole a base and scored a run.

Hailey McEldowney went 1-for-4 with two doubles and a run. Caitlin McEldowney was 1-for-3 with a double, a RBI and a run. Caitlyn Luthman was 1-for-3 and scored a run. Faith Huddle was hit by a pitch and scored a run.

Lawrence pitched the complete game for Versailles and allowed six earned runs on nine hits, one walk, two hit batters and six strikeouts.

Versailles improved to 9-7 with the win.