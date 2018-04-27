Arcanum baseball team beats Covington

ARCANUM – Arcanum beat Covington 9-2 in a Cross County Conference baseball game on Thursday.

Arcanum scored the game’s first eight runs with four in the first inning, two in the second and two in the third. Covington scored both of its runs in the top of the fifth then Arcanum added an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth.

Arcanum had 11 hits and four errors in the game while Covington had three hits and one error.

Grant Delk was 2-for-2 with a home run, a double, two walks, two runs and three RBIs. Carver Gostomsky was 3-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and a RBI. Kaleb Shilt was 2-for-3 and scored a run.

Evan Atchley was 1-for-1 with a double, two walks and two runs scored. Michael Fecker was 1-for-3 with a stolen base, a run and two RBIs. Cole Spitler was 1-for-3 and scored a run. Lane Byrne was 1-for-4 with two RBIs. Wade Meeks walked twice and scored two runs. Cory Ross drove in a run.

Shilt pitched five innings to earn the win, allowing two unearned runs on two hits, four walks and one strikeout. Logan Todd pitched two scoreless innings and gave up one hit and one walk while striking out two.

Arcanum improved to 8-3 with the win