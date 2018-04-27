Greenville baseball team wins at Piqua

PIQUA — Greenville beat Piqua 5-1 in a Greater Western Ohio Conference baseball game on Thursday.

Greenville scored the game’s first four runs with one in the first inning, one in the third and two in the fifth. Piqua scored its lone run in the bottom of the fifth then Greenville added an insurance run in the sixth inning.

Greenville had 12 hits and one error while Piqua had five hits and no errors.

Marcus Wood was 3-for-4 with a double, a stolen base, a RBI and a run. Kyle Mills was 3-for-4 with three stolen bases and a RBI. Landon Eldridge was 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and two runs.

Tyler Beyke was 1-for-4 with three RBIs. Ethan Saylor was 1-for-4 with a stolen base and two runs scored. Tony Sells went 1-for-3 with a walk. Alec Fletcher was 1-for-3.

Mills pitched the complete game and allowed one unearned run on five hits, one walk, one hit batter and two strikeouts.