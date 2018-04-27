Greenville boys tennis team loses at Tippecanoe

TIPP CITY — The Greenville boys tennis team suffered just its second Greater Western Ohio Conference loss of the season on Friday as the Wave lost 4-1 at Tippecanoe.

Greenville’s lone win came at first doubles where Aaron Lobenstein and Max Onkst beat Evan Hill and Levi Berning 1-6, 6-2, 6-4.

In the second doubles match David Shininger and Jack Thompson beat the Green Wave’s Josh Galloway and Bryan Day 6-2, 1-6, 7-5.

In first singles Colin Achterberg beat Greenville’s Branson Leigeber 6-2, 6-0. In second singles Hugo Mark beat the Green Wave’s Landon Muhlenkamp 6-3, 6-3. In the third singles match Christopher Nichols beat the Wave’s Duda Wollmeister 6-4, 6-2.

Greenville fell to 10-5 overall and 6-2 in the GWOC with the loss while Tippecanoe improved to 9-5 overall and 8-1 in the conference.

Greenville’s junior varsity team lost 4-1 to Tippecanoe. Eric Price and Zach Miller won in doubles.