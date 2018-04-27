Greenville baseball team wins at Covington

COVINGTON — The Greenville baseball team run ruled Covington 15-0 in six innings on Friday.

Greenville scored five runs in the second inning, two in the fourth and eight in the sixth while holding Covington scoreless.

The Green Wave had 15 hits and one error. The Buccaneers had three hits and two errors.

Marcus Wood was 4-for-4 with a triple, a double, five RBIs and two runs. Tytan Grote was 2-for-3 with a walk, a run and three RBIs. Landon Eldridge was 2-for-3 with a walk, two runs and two RBIs. Terry Miller was 2-for-4 with a RBI and two runs. Kyle Mills was 2-for-4 with a double, three stolen bases and a run.

Tyler Beyke went 1-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Alec Fletcher was 1-for-3 with a walk, a RBI and two runs. Karsyn Fender was 1-for-3 and scored a run. Tony Sells walked once and scored two runs. Cameron Kaiser walked and scored a run. Ethan Saylor stole a base and scored a run.

Colton Zumbrun earned the win as he pitched four scoreless innings, giving up two hits and two walks while striking out six. Kaiser pitched two scoreless innings and gave up one hit and one walk while striking out four.