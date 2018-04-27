Arcanum baseball team wins at Tri-Village

NEW MADISON — Arcanum beat Tri-Village 9-3 in a Cross County Conference baseball game on Friday in New Madison.

Arcanum took a 4-0 lead with three runs in the first inning and one in the third. After Tri-Village scored two runs in the bottom of the third, Arcanum scored four in the fourth and one in the fifth to lead 9-2. Tri-Village then scored the game’s final run in the bottom of the fifth.

Arcanum had 10 hits and two errors in the game. Tri-Village had two hits and four errors.

Arcanum’s Lane Byrne was 2-for-5 with a stolen base, two runs and two RBIs. Evan Atchley was 2-for-4 with a RBI. Kaleb Shilt went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and two RBIs. Wade Meeks was 1-for-2 with three walks, a stolen base and three runs.

Michael Fecker was 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, two stolen bases, a RBI and a run for Arcanum. Grant Delk was 1-for-3 with two walks and two runs. Cory Ross was 1-for-3 with a RBI and a run. Carver Gostomsky was 1-for-3.

Tri-Village’s Christian Ricker was 1-for-1, walked once and scored a run. Camren Munchel was 1-for-3 and scored a run. Jared Buckley walked and scored a run. Cody Eyer walked and drove in a run.

Delk earned the win for Arcanum as he pitched four innings, allowing one earned run and one unearned run on one hit, six walks and seven strikeouts. Mitch Wogoman pitched three innings and gave up one unearned run on one hit, no walks and one strikeout.

Tri-Village’s Hileman was charged with the loss as he pitched five innings and gave up three earned runs and six unearned runs on 10 hits, five walks and two strikeouts. Munchel pitched two scoreless innings, giving up no hits and three walks while striking out four.