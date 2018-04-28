Arcanum softball team run rules Tri-Village

NEW MADISON – Arcanum run ruled Tri-Village 13-3 in five innings of Cross County Conference softball on Friday.

Arcanum took a 10-0 lead with three runs in the first inning and seven in the third. Tri-Village scored all three of its runs in the bottom of the third then Arcanum added three more in the fourth inning.

Arcanum had five hits and no errors while Tri-Village had four hits and one error.

Macy Skelton was the winning pitcher for Arcanum. She struck out four batters.

Loraligh Waters pitched 2 1/3 innings for Tri-Village and was charged with the loss, striking out one in the process. Jadyn Sharp pitched 2 2/3 innings and struck out three.

Kaylee Wilcox led the Arcanum offense as she had three hits and five RBIs.

Kloey Murphey had a pair of hits and Madi Foreman had two RBIs for Tri-Village.