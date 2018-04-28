Arcanum baseball team loses to Valley View

ARCANUM – Valley View rallied late in Saturday’s baseball game to defeat Arcanum 11-5.

Arcanum led 3-0 with one run in the second inning and two in the fourth before Valley View took a 4-3 lead in the top of the fifth. Arcanum tied the game in the bottom half of the frame, but Valley View scored four runs in the sixth inning to go back up 8-4. Arcanum scored one run in the bottom of the sixth then Valley View added three insurance runs in the seventh inning.

Valley View had eight hits and one error while Arcanum had six hits and four errors.

Grant Delk went 3-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and two RBIs for Arcanum. Lane Byrne was 2-for-3 with a walk, three stolen bases and two runs. Michael Fecker went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base.

Evan Atchley walked three times, stole a base and scored a run. Dylan Lumpkin walked twice, stole a base and scored a run. Wade Meeks walked and scored a run. Kaleb Shilt drove in a run.

Meeks pitched four scoreless innings for the Trojans, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out six. Zach Ullery pitched 2/3 of an inning, allowing four earned runs on two hits and four walks.

Logan Todd was charged with the loss as he pitched 1 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs and two unearned runs on three hits, two walks and one strikeout. Fecker pitched one inning and gave up three unearned runs on two hits, no walks and one strikeout.