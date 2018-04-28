Mississinawa Valley baseball team loses at National Trail

NEW PARIS – Mississinawa Valley lost 11-3 in a Cross County Conference baseball game at National Trail on Friday.

National Trail scored the game’s first four runs with one in the first inning and three in the third. After Mississinawa Valley scored two in the top of the third, Trail responded with four runs in the bottom half of the inning and three more in the fifth to lead 11-2. MV scored the game’s final run in the seventh inning.

National Trail had 18 hits and one error while Mississinawa Valley had six hits and two errors.

Trent Collins led Mississinawa Valley’s offense as he went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, a RBI and a run. Ethan Bowman was 1-for-2 with a stolen base and two runs. Cody Dirksen was 1-for-2 and was hit by a pitch. Kyler Guillozet was 1-for-4. Ethan Dirksen drove in two runs.

Matt Slob pitched the complete game for Mississinawa Valley, allowing nine earned runs and two unearned runs on 18 hits, no walks and six strikeouts.