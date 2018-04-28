Greenville baseball team loses at Chaminade Julienne

DAYTON – The Greenville baseball team lost 3-1 at Chaminade Julienne on Saturday.

Chaminade Julienne scored the game’s first run in the first inning then Greenville tied it the score at 1-1 in the top of the fifth. Chaminade Julienne regained the lead with two more runs in the bottom of the fifth and won 3-1.

Greenville and Chaminade Julienne both had seven hits and one error in the game.

Tony Sells went 2-for-3 and scored a run. Terry Miller was 2-for-3 with a RBI. Landon Eldridge was 1-for-4 with a double. Ethan Saylor was 1-for-2. Marcus Wood was 1-for-3.

Owen Paulus was charged with the loss as he pitched five innings and gave up three unearned runs on six hits, no walks and five strikeouts. Tyler Beyke pitched a scoreless inning in relief and gave up one hit.