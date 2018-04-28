Bradford baseball team sweeps Botkins

BRADFORD – The Bradford baseball team posted a pair of 10-0 run-rule victories in a doubleheader against Botkins on Saturday.

In the opening game of the day Bradford scored one run in the first inning, three in the second, two in the third, two in the fourth and two in the fifth while holding Botkins scoreless in the 10-0 victory.

Bradford had eight hits and no errors while Botkins had one hit and two errors.

Hunter Gheen pitched the complete game shutout for Bradford, allowing just one hit, two walks and two hit batters while striking out six.

Offensively Gheen was 2-for-2 with a stolen base, a run and two RBIs for the Railroaders. Wyatt Spangler was 2-for-3 with a run and two RBIs. Fischer Spencer was 2-for-3 with a stolen base, a RBI and a run.

Clay Layman was 1-for-1, was hit by a pitch, stole two bases, scored two runs and drove in a run. Gage Wills was 1-for-2, stole a base and scored two runs. Andy Branson walked once, stole a base and scored a run. Parker Smith walked and scored a run. Noah Hamilton drove in two runs.

In game two Bradford scored one run in the second inning, four in the third, three in the fourth and two in the fifth for a 10-0 victory.

Bradford had 16 hits and no errors in the game while Botkins had three hits and one error.

Josh Phillips pitched the complete game shutout, allowing three hits, three walks and hitting two batters while striking out seven.

Branson went 4-for-4 with a stolen base, a run and three RBIs. Gaven Trevino was 3-for-4 with a triple, a RBI and two runs. Taven Leach was 2-for-2, was hit by a pitch and scored two runs.

Spangler was 2-for-3 with a RBI and a run. Smith was 2-for-4 with two stolen bases, two runs and a RBI. Cole Gambill was 1-for-3 with a double and a run. Wills was 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Phillips was 1-for-3, stole a base and scored a run.