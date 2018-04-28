Mississinawa Valley baseball team loses to Southern Wells

UNION CITY, Ind. – The Mississinawa Valley baseball team lost 5-4 to Southern Wells in the opening round of the Dylan Williams Memorial Invitational on Saturday in Union City, Indiana.

Both teams scored one run in the first inning then Southern Wells took a 2-1 lead in the second. Mississinawa Valley went up 3-2 in the third inning, but Southern Wells took a 5-2 lead with runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings. MV scored the game’s final run in the bottom of the seventh.

Mississinawa Valley had eight hits and three errors while Southern Wells had 11 hits and one error.

Trent Collins went 2-for-3 with a double, two stolen bases, a run and a RBI. Zac Longfellow was 2-for-4 with two stolen bases and two runs. Ethan Dirksen was 2-for-3 and drove in two runs. Kyler Guillozet was 1-for-2 and stole a base. Matt Slob was 1-for-2. Ethan Bowman scored a run.

Guillozet pitched five innings and gave up three earned runs on seven hits, two walks and five strikeouts. Bowman pitched two innings and gave up two earned runs on four this, no walks and three strikeouts.