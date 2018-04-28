Mississinawa Valley baseball team beats Ansonia

UNION CITY, Ind. – The Mississinawa Valley baseball team beat Ansonia 5-3 in the consolation game of the Dylan Williams Memorial Invitational on Saturday in Union City, Indiana.

Both teams scored one run in the first inning then Mississinawa Valley took a 2-1 lead in the second inning. Both teams scored one run in the fourth inning to bring the score to 3-2. Ansonia added one run in the top of the sixth and MV scored two in the bottom half of the frame to bring the score to 5-3.

Mississinawa Valley had eight hits and three errors. Ansonia had six hits and no errors.

Mississinawa Valley’s Zac Longfellow was 1-for-4 with two stolen bases and two RBIs. Blake Scholl was 1-for-1 with a double, a stolen base and two runs. Ethan Dirksen went 1-for-3 with a double, a stolen base and a RBI. Matt Slob was 1-for-2 with a stolen base and a RBI.

MV’s Colton Hines was 1-for-2, stole a base and scored a run. Max Dirmeyer was 1-for-3. Kyler Guillozet was 1-for-3. Trent Collins was 1-for-4 and scored a run. Ethan Bowman drove in a run. Hawk Thomas scored a run.

Ansonia’s Aric Barga was 2-for-3, stole a base and drove in two runs. Ry Fortkamp was 2-for-4, stole a base, drove in a run and scored a run. Jacob Longenecker was 1-for-3 was hit by a pitch and scored a run. Taylor Brewer was 1-for-3 and scored a run.

Collins pitched the complete game for Mississinawa Valley, allowing three earned runs on six hits, one walk and 11 strikeouts.

Reece Stammen pitched the complete game for Ansonia and gave up five earned runs on eight hits, five walks and six strikeouts.