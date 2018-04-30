Greenville earns No. 1 seed in OHSAA softball tournament

DARKE COUNTY – The Greenville softball team earned a No. 1 seed in the Ohio High School Athletic Association sectional tournament.

Greenville (18-4) is the No. 1 seed in the Division II Dayton sectional and will play host to No. 17 seed Trotwood-Madison (0-13) at 5 p.m. May 8 in the opening round of the tournament. The winner of that game will advance to play 15th seeded Ponitz (2-8) at 5 p.m. May 10.

No. 3 seed Arcanum (11-3) will play host to No. 8 Versailles (9-7) in the opening round of the Division III Northmont sectional tournament. The winner of that game will play No. 7 seed National Trail (8-4) at 5 p.m. on May 9.

Franklin Monroe (12-8) is the No. 7 seed in the Division IV Dayton sectional and received a first-round bye. FM will play host to the winner of No. 11 seed Lehman Catholic (6-6) and No. 13 seed Triad (5-8) at 5 p.m. May 10.

Bradford (15-2) earned the No. 3 seed in the Division IV Sidney sectional tournament and received a first-round bye. Bradford will play host to the winner of No. 8 seed Southeastern (8-7) and No. 16 seed Catholic Central (3-8) at 5 p.m. May 10.

No. 14 seed Ansonia (6-13) will play host to No. 19 seed Mississinawa Valley (4-12) in the first round of the Division IV Sidney sectional. The winner will play to play at No. 6 seed Russia (11-7) at 5 p.m. May 10.

Tri-Village (3-10) earned the No. 15 seed in the Division IV Sidney sectional and will open tournament play playing host to No. 18 seed Fairlawn (2-10) at 5 p.m. May 8. The winner will advance to play at No. 2 seed Tri-County North (13-2) at 5 p.m. May 10.

For complete brackets for the OHSAA tournaments, visit the OHSAA website at http://ohsaa.org/ or the Southwest District website at http://swdab.org/.

Greenville’s Haleigh Mayo throws out a Northmont base runner during a softball game on April 19 at Wright State University. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/04/web1_Haleigh-Mayo-WEB.jpg Greenville’s Haleigh Mayo throws out a Northmont base runner during a softball game on April 19 at Wright State University. J. C. Tilton | For The Daily Advocate

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.