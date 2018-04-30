6 Darke County baseball team earn home playoff games

DARKE COUNTY – Six Darke County baseball teams will begin the 2018 Ohio High School Athletic Association tournament with home games.

Greenville (7-10) earned the No. 4 seed in the Division II Dayton sectional and will play host to No. 14 seed Meadowdale at 5 p.m. May 8 in the opening round of the OHSAA tournament. The winner of that game will play either No. 3 seed Oakwood (11-8) or No. 12 seed Dunbar (0-4) at 5 p.m. May 10.

Versailles (11-3) earned the No. 2 seed in the Division III Dayton sectional and will play host to No. 25 seed Dixie (0-14) at 5 p.m. May 9.

Arcanum (9-4) earned the No. 9 seed in the Division III Dayton sectional and received a first-round bye. Arcanum will play host to the winner of No. 16 seed Mechanicsburg (9-8) and No. 17 seed Milton-Union (9-8) at 5 p.m. May 9.

The winners of Arcanum’s game and Versailles’ game will meet at 5 p.m. May 16.

Tri-Village (8-7) earned the No. 3 seed in the Division IV Dayton sectional and will play host to No. 11 seed Yellow Springs (2-15) at 5 p.m. May 9. The winner of that game will advance to play either No. 2 seed Tri-County North (10-6), No. 7 seed Legacy Christian (4-6) or No. 9 seed Cedarville (2-14) at 5 p.m. May 16 at Covington.

Franklin Monroe (10-7) earned the No. 4 in the Division IV Dayton sectional and received a first-round bye. FM will play host to the winner of No. 5 seed Middletown Christian (6-4) and No. 8 seed Emmanuel Christian (4-11) at 5 p.m. May 9. The winner of Franklin Monroe’s game will advance to play No. 1 seed Newton (16-1), No. 6 seed Southeastern (6-11) or No. 10 seed Catholic Central (2-11) at 5 p.m. May 16 at Duke Park in Troy.

No. 5 seed Mississinawa Valley (9-6) will play host to No. 9 seed Bradford (5-10) at 5 p.m. May 7 in the opening round of the Division IV Dayton sectional. The winner of that game will advance to play at No. 4 seed Triad (8-7) at 5 p.m. May 9.

Ansonia (3-15) earned the No. 11 seed in the Division IV Dayton sectional and will open tournament play at 5 p.m. May 7 at No. 8 seed Botkins (2-10). The winner of that game will advance to play at No. 2 seed Fort Loramie (12-5) at 5 p.m. May 9.

For complete brackets for the OHSAA tournaments, visit the OHSAA website at http://ohsaa.org/ or the Southwest District website at http://swdab.org/.

Versailles' Kurtis Rutschilling catches a pitch during a Midwest Athletic Conference baseball game against Fort Recovery on April 17 in Versailles.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316.

