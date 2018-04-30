Registration opens for Versailles youth basketball camp

VERSAILLES – Registration is open for the 2018 Versailles Tiger Basketball Camp, which is open to boys entering the second through sixth grades.

The camp will be held from June 4-6 at the Versailles High School gymnasium. The session for second and third graders will last from 8 to 9:30 a.m., and the session for fourth, fifth and sixth graders will last from 10 a.m. to noon.

The cost is $40 for campers in the fourth through sixth grades and $30 for campers in the second and third grades.

Campers will receive instruction by the Tiger coaching staff and players on the basic fundamentals of the game of basketball and a camp T-shirt as well as daily and weekly awards for various competitions.

Registration forms may be picked up at the Versailles elementary offices or by seeing Versailles varsity boys basketball coach Travis Swank. To be eligible for a camp T-shirt, registration must be returned by May 14.