Arcanum baseball team run rules Bethel

BRANDT – Arcanum run ruled Bethel 11-1 in five innings of Cross County Conference baseball on Monday.

Arcanum scored four runs in the top half of the first inning then Bethel scored its lone run in the bottom of the third. Arcanum added six runs in the fourth inning and one in the fifth for the 11-1 final score.

Arcanum had eight hits and no errors while Bethel had six hits and one error.

Wade Meeks was 3-for-4 with three stolen bases, three runs and two RBIs. Evan Atchley went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and two runs. Grant Delk was 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base, two runs and three RBIs.

Cole Spitler was 1-for-2, was hit by a pitch, stole two bases and scored a run. Carver Gostomsky was 1-for-3 with three RBIs. Cory Ross walked twice, stole a base and scored two runs. Lane Byrne walked twice, stole two bases and drove in a run. Kaleb Shilt was hit by a pitch, stole a base and scored a run. Michael Fecker drove in a run.

Atchley earned the win as he pitched four innings and gave up one earned run on five hits, one walk, one hit batter and four strikeouts. Mitch Wogoman pitched one scoreless inning, allowing one hit and no walks.