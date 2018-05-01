Bradford baseball team run rules Troy Christian

BRADFORD – The Bradford baseball team won its fourth consecutive game on Monday as the Railroaders run ruled Troy Christian 15-1 in five innings.

Troy Christian scored the game’s first run in the top half of the first inning, but the Railroaders shut out the Eagles the rest of the day. Bradford, meanwhile, scored five runs in the bottom of the first and 10 more in the second inning for the 15-1 victory.

Bradford had 11 hits and two errors while Troy Christian had four hits and five errors.

Clay Layman was 3-for-3 with a triple, stole a base, scored three runs and drove in a run. Larkin Painter was 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs and three RBIs. Fischer Spencer was 2-for-3, stole two bases, scored two runs and drove in two runs.

Parker Smith was 1-for-3 with a double, was hit by a pitch, stole a base and scored two runs. Andy Branson was 1-for-3 with a walk, a RBI and two runs. Noah Hamilton was 1-for-3 with a stolen base, a run and two RBIs. Gage Wills was 1-for-3 with a run and a RBI. Wyatt Spangler walked and scored a run. Josh Phillips was hit by a pitch and stole a base.

Smith pitched the complete game and allowed one unearned run on four hits, no walks and 10 strikeouts.