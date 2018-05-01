Versailles baseball team loses to Fort Loramie

VERSAILLES – The Versailles baseball team lost 11-5 to Fort Loramie on Monday.

Fort Loramie struck first with five runs in the second inning then Versailles scored two in the bottom half of the frame. Loramie increased its lead to 10-1 with four runs in the fourth and one in the fifth. Versailles scored two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth to make it 10-5 then Fort Loramie scored the game’s final run in the top of the seventh.

Versailles had six hits and six errors while Fort Loramie had 11 hits and one error.

Noah Grisez went 2-for-2 with a walk and two runs for Versailles. Noah Richard was 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and two RBIs. Keaton McEldowney was 1-for-4 with two RBIs. Will Eversole was 1-for-1 and scored a run. Kyle Pothast was 1-for-2 and scored a run. Kurtis Rutschilling walked, was hit by a pitch and scored a run.

Zach Griesdorn was charged with the loss as he pitched 3 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run and eight unearned runs on seven hits, one walk, two hit batters and one strikeout. Garrett Toops pitched 2 1/3 innings and gave up an unearned run on two hits, no walks and one strikeout. Elliot Bruns pitched one inning and gave up an unearned run on two hits and no walks.