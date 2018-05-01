Versailles softball team loses to Fort Loramie

VERSAILLES – The Versailles softball team lost 14-6 to Fort Loramie on Monday.

Fort Loramie scored the game’s first four runs with three in the first inning and one in the second. After Versailles cut its deficit to 4-3 in the bottom of the second, Loramie added three more runs in the fourth inning. Versailles scored one run in the fifth to trial 7-4 then Fort Loramie added three runs in the sixth and four in the seventh to lead 14-4. Versailles scored the game’s final two runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Versailles had nine hits and six errors while Fort Loramie had 13 hits and no errors.

Mallory George was 3-for-4 with a run and two RBIs for Versailles. Caitlin McEldowney was 3-for-4 with a double, two stolen bases, a RBI and a run. Kami McEldowney went 2-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and two runs. Lauren Monnin was 1-for-1 with a double and three RBIs. Makenzie Knore and Kate Stammen both walked and scored a run.

Monnin pitched three innings, allowing four earned runs on three hits, four walks and one strikeout. Cori Lawrence pitched four innings and gave up seven earned runs and three unearned runs on 10 hits, one walk and three strikeouts.