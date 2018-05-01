Mississinawa Valley softball team run rules Union City

UNION CITY, Ind. – The Mississinawa Valley softball team run ruled host Union City 27-3 in the opening round of the Dylan Williams Memorial Invitational on Saturday in Union City, Indiana.

After Mississinawa Valley scored the game’s first five runs in the top of the first, Union City scored all of its runs in the bottom half of the inning. Mississinawa then scored 22 unanswered runs with three in the second, six in the third, nine in the fourth and four in the fifth.

Paxton Scholl was 6-for-6 with three doubles, two stolen bases, two RBIs and five runs. Jolie Elson was 5-for-5 with a grand slam, a double, a walk, a stolen base, two runs and six RBIs. Bailey Johnson was 5-for-6 with a double, three runs and five RBIs. Bailey Emrick was 4-for-6 with a stolen base, a run and three RBIs. Makayla Coning was 3-for-4 with two walks, three stolen bases, two runs and two RBIs.

Taydem Elson was 3-for-5 with a home run, a walk, two stolen bases, four runs and five RBIs. Taylor Collins was 2-for-4 with a double, two walks, a stolen base, a RBI and three runs. Ellie Reichard was 2-for-5 with a walk, a RBI and two runs. Kinsie Blocher walked three times, was hit by a pitch twice, stole a base, drove in a run and scored five runs.

Collins pitched the complete game, allowing three earned runs on four hits, five walks, one hit batter and three strikeouts.