Mississinawa Valley softball team beats Ansonia in Dylan Williams Memorial Invitational

UNION CITY, Ind. – The Mississinawa Valley softball team shutout Ansonia 8-0 in the championship game of the Dylan Williams Memorial Invitational on Saturday in Union City, Indiana.

Mississinawa Valley scored one run in the first inning, four in the fifth and three in the sixth while holding Ansonia scoreless.

Mississinawa Valley’s Bailey Johnson was 4-for-4 with a double, three stolen bases, three RBIs and a run. Taydem Elson was 2-for-4 with a double, was hit by a pitch, stole a base, drove in a run and scored two runs. Taylor Collins was 2-for-4, stole two bases and scored two runs.

Paxton Scholl was 2-for-4 and scored two runs for Mississinawa Valley. Makayla Coning was 2-for-4 with a RBI. Ellie Reichard was 1-for-3 and scored a run. Kinsie Blocher was 1-for-4 with a RBI. Bailey Emrick was 1-for-3.

Ansonia’s Lexi Shinn was 2-for-3 with a double and a stolen base. Emily Gariety and Trinity Henderson both were 1-for-2 with a walk. Katelynn McKenna and Chelsea Noggler both were 1-for-3 and stole a base. Alyssa Armock and Sarah Rhoades both were 1-for-3. Heidi Runkel walked twice.

Scholl pitched the complete game for Mississinawa Valley, allowing no runs on eight hits, four walks and four strikeouts.

Henderson pitched the complete game for Ansonia, allowing eight runs on 15 hits, no walks, one hit batter and 13 strikeouts.