Mississinawa Valley softball team loses at Randolph Southern

LYNN, Ind. – Randolph Southern run ruled the Mississinawa Valley softball team 20-10 in six innings on Monday.

Both teams scored four runs in the first inning then Randolph Southern went up 10-4 with four runs in the second and two in the third. MV scored three runs in the fifth while Randolph Southern scored two to bring the score to 12-7. MV then scored its final three runs in the top of the sixth while Randolph Southern added eight in the bottom half of the frame.

Paxton Scholl was 3-for-4 with a triple, three stolen bases and three runs. Kinsie Blocher went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a walk, three stolen bases, a RBI and two runs. Bailey Johnson was 2-for-3 with a triple and a run. Taylor Collins was 2-for-4 with a double, a run and two RBIs. Taydem Elson was 1-for-4 with a triple, two stolen bases, two runs and two RBIs. Jolie Elson drove in a run, and Ellie Reichard scored a run.

Collins pitched the complete game, allowing 19 earned runs and one unearned run on 22 hits, nine walks, two hit batters and eight strikeouts.