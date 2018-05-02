Greenville girls track and field team finishes 2nd at Greenville High School Invitational

GREENVILLE – Greenville’s girls finished second and Greenville’s boys finished third during the Greenville High School Invitational track and field meet on Saturday.

Celina won the girls portion of the eight-team meet with 171 points, Greenville finished second with 165, Vandalia-Butler finished third with 98, Stivers finished fourth with 64, Bradford finished fifth with 27, Union City finished sixth with 19, and Fairborn and Greenville B tied for seventh with four points each.

Celina won the boys meet with 183 points, Union City finished second with 89, Greenville was third with 82, Butler finished fourth with 61, Stivers was fifth with 56, Fairborn was sixth with 45, and Bradford finished seventh with 28.

Greenville’s Isabelle Rammel, Grace Coakley, Lauren Dull and Haley Maher finished second in the girls 4×800 meter relay with a time of 10:55.42. Bradford’s Olivia Daugherty, Karmen Knepp, Tori Derstine and Mercedes Smith finished third in 11:01.94.

Greenville’s Andrew Kocher, Bryce Shilt, Gabriel Stevens and Jacob Watson finished fourth in the boys 4×800 meter relay in a time of 9:48.85.

Greenville’s Riley Hunt finished third in the girls 100 meter hurdles in 18.01, and Greenville’s Emma Klosterman finished fourth in 18.23.

Greenville’s Foster Cole finished fourth in the boys 110 meter hurdles with a time of 16.67.

Greenville’s Hope Byrum finished second in the girls 100 meter dash in a time of 13.75.

Greenville’s Alex Hutt finished fourth in the boys 100 meter dash in 11.91, and Greenville’s Matt Boltin finished fifth in 12.32.

Bradford’s Hannah Lear, Maia Stump, Abby Gade and Tori Derstine finished fourth in the girls 4×200 meter relay in 2:06.94.

Greenville’s Josiah Grisez, Logan Sibery, Matt Boltin and Alex Hutt finished third in the boys 4×200 meter relay with a time of 1:40.91.

Greenville’s Isabelle Rammel finished second in the girls 1,600 meter run in 5:45.37, and Bradford’s Karmen Knepp finished third in 5:46.15.

Bradford’s Johnny Fike won the boys 1,600 meter run in a time of 4:54.63, and Greenville’s Riley Emerick finished sixth in 5:08.72.

Greenville’s Isabel Elliott, Riley Hunt, Payton Brandenburg and Hope Byrum won the girls 4×100 meter dash in a time of 54.16. Bradford’s Ashlyn Plessinger, Hannah Lear, Abby Gade and Kendall Hill finished fourth in 1:00.40.

Greenville’s Gavin Williams, Logan Sibery, Matt Boltin and Alex Hutt finished third in the boys 4×100 meter relay with a time of 47.69.

Greenville’s Kyia Mustain Richard finished fourth in the girls 400 meter dash in 1:07.50, and Bradford’s Mercedes Smith finished fifth in 1:07.57.

Bradford’s Kurt Hoover finished second in the boys 400 meter dash in a time of 55.46, and Bradford’s Kyle Mills finished third in 55.79.

Greenville’s Larissa Schmitmeyer finished sixth in the girls 300 meter hurdles in 55.59.

Greenville’s Grace Coakley finished second in the girls 800 meter run in a time of 2:35.43.

Bradford’s Johnny Fike finished sixth in the boys 800 meter run with a time of 2:10.31.

Greenville’s Emma Jennings finished sixth in the girls 200 meter dash in a time of 29.95.

Greenville’s Alex Hutt finished sixth in the boys 200 meter dash in 24.09.

Bradford’s Olivia Daugherty finished fourth in the girls 3,200 meter run in 13:26.00, and Greenville’s Haley Maher finished fifth in 13:26.59.

Greenville’s Matthew Karns finished fifth in the boys 3,200 meter run in a time of 11:38.67.

Greenville’s Emma Jennings, Isabelle Rammel, Lauren Dull and Grace Coakley finished fourth in the girls 4×400 meter relay in a time of 4:47.16.

Greenville’s Jacob Watson, Andrew Kocher, Gabriel Stevens and Josh Schrock finished fourth in the boys 4×400 meter relay with a time of 4:05.56.

Greenville’s Sierra Cress won the girls discus throw with a throw of 106 feet 5 inches, Greenville’s Harley West finished fourth with a throw of 79 feet 4 inches, Greenville B’s Taylor Schmidt finished fifth with a throw of 75 feet 3 inches, and Bradford’s Shelby Shafer finished sixth with a throw of 71 feet 10 inches.

Greenville’s Addison Ernst finished third in the boys discus throw with a throw of 125 feet 1 inch, and Greenville’s Tanner Swisshelm finished sixth with a throw of 110 feet.

Greenville’s Emma Klosterman won the girls high jump by clearing 4 feet 10 inches, and Greenville’s Payton Brandenburg finished fourth by clearing 4 feet 6 inches.

Greenville’s Foster Cole finished second in the boys high jump by clearing 5 feet 8 inches, and Bradford’s Kyle Mills finished fifth by clearing 5 feet 6 inches.

Greenville’s Sierra Cress won the girls shot put with a toss of 31 feet 7 inches, Greenville’s Harley West finished second with a toss of 30 feet 6.25 inches, Greenville B’s Jayden Cress finished fifth with a toss of 27 feet 10.5 inches, and Greenville’s Aubrey Landis finished sixth with a toss of 26 feet 8.25 inches.

Greenville’s Landin Brown finished fourth in the boys shot put with a toss of 39 feet 6 inches, Greenville’s Noah VanHorn finished fifth with a toss of 38 feet 9 inches, and Bradford’s Jacob McQuinn finished sixth with a toss of 38 feet 9 inches.

Greenville’s Riley Hunt won the girls pole vault by clearing 10 feet, and Greenville’s Grace Conway finished second by clearing 10 feet.

Greenville’s Ryan Trick won the boys pole vault by clearing 14 feet, and Greenville’s Matthew Hounshell finished second by clearing 11 feet 6 inches.

Greenville’s Emma Klosterman won the girls long jump by jumping 15 feet 7 inches, and Greenville’s Payton Brandenburg finished third by jumping 14 feet 8 inches.

Greenville’s Foster Cole finished fifth in the boys long jump as he jumped 18 feet 5.25 inches.

Adeline Haupt won the girls triple jump by jumping 28 feet 7.75 inches, Greenville’s Payton Brandenburg finished second by jumping 28 feet 5.75 inches, and Greenville’s Kelsie Ruble finished fifth by jumping 26 feet 5.5 inches.

Greenville’s Foster Cole finished third in the boys triple jump by jumping 36 feet 6 inches, and Greenville’s Ian Riffell finished sixth by jumping 33 feet 9 inches.

For complete results from the Greenville High School Invitational, visit http://www.baumspage.com/track/greenville/2018/2018%20Results.txt.

Greenville’s Grace Coakley runs in the girls 4×800 meter relay during the Greenville High School Invitational track and field meet on Saturday in Greenville. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_Grace-Coakley-WEB.jpg Greenville’s Grace Coakley runs in the girls 4×800 meter relay during the Greenville High School Invitational track and field meet on Saturday in Greenville. Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.