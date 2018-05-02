Arcanum track and field teams finish 2nd in the Arcanum Athletic Booster Invitational

ARCANUM – Arcanum’s boys and girls track and field teams both finished as the runner-up to Miami East in Friday’s Arcanum Athletic Booster Invitational.

Miami East won the girls portion of the meet with 167.5 points, Arcanum finished second with 100.5, Ansonia was third with 94.5, Tri-County North was fourth with 90.5, Franklin Monroe finished fifth with 77, Tri-Village was sixth with 45, Preble Shawnee was sixth with 45, and Dixie finished eighth with 35.

Miami East won the boys portion of the meet with 167.5 points, Arcanum finished second with 150, Dixie was third with 93, Franklin Monroe finished fourth with 66.5, Tri-Village was fifth with 64, Ansonia finished sixth with 53, Tri-County North was seventh with 38, and Preble Shawnee finished eighth with 25.

Ansonia’s Katie Werts, Kierra Reichert, Lydia Snyder and Olivia Wright finished second in the girls 4×800 meter relay with a time of 11:31.9. Franklin Monroe’s Danielle McVey, Nicole Brocious, Raegan Warner and Katie Ressler finished third in 11:48.2. Arcanum’s Rachel Wright¸ Regan Weaver, Phoebe Weidner and Mara Wetzel finished fourth in 12:27.3.

Miami East’s Eric Austerman, Jonah Brautigam, Taton Bertsch and Gavin Horn won the boys 4×800 meter relay in a meet record time of 8:39.0. Arcanum’s Tanner Delk¸ Justin Vanatta, Landen Kreusch and Chance Klipstine finished second in 8:41.0. Franklin Monroe’s Cole Good, Ross Thayer, Micah Stacy and Bailey Wyan finished fourth in 9:41.6. Tri-Village’s Landen Fraylick, Carsen Munchel, Harley Ketring and Corbin Holzapfel finished fifth in 10:04.8. Ansonia’s Garrett Kaiser, Maverick Weidner, Chad Millikin and Payton Setser finished eighth in 10:54.9.

Tri-County North’s Hailey Thies won the girls 100 meter hurdles in a meet record time of 15.4, Tri-Village’s Trinity Powell finished second in 17.0, Arcanum’s Aidan O’Brien finished third in 17.1, Tri-Village’s Macy Schepis finished fourth in 17.7, Tri-Village’s Kara Hollinger finished fifth in 17.9, and Arcanum’s Logan Garbig finished sixth in 17.9.

Arcanum’s Jacob Osswald finished second in the boys 110 meter hurdles with a time of 17.5, and Arcanum’s Josh Wright finished fourth in 18.0.

Ansonia’s Hannah Wilson won the girls 100 meter dash in a meet record time of 12.6, Arcanum’s Kayla O’Daniel finished fourth in 14.0, and Tri-Village’s Hailey Kreiner finished seventh in 14.1.

Tri-Village’s Austin Bruner finished second in the boys 100 meter dash with a time of 11.3, Arcanum’s Dane Craport finished sixth in 11.8, and Ansonia’s Logan Alexander finished seventh in 11.9.

Ansonia’s Mariah Troutwine, Aliya Barga, Kierra Reichert and Hannah Wilson won the girls 4×200 meter relay in 2:01.3. Franklin Monroe’s Kirsten Zink¸ Grace Fee, Danielle McVey and Katie Ressler finished fourth in 2:05.2. Tri-Village’s Trinity Patrick, Macy Schepis, Kara Hollinger and Tara Tankersley finished sixth in 2:08.9. Arcanum’s Logan Garbig, Abbi VanHoose, Sasha Derringer and Elora Sudduth finished seventh in 2:11.0.

Franklin Monroe’s Bryce Robison, Luke Booher, Bailey Wyan and Kyle Ressler finished second in the boys 4×200 meter relay with a time of 1:39.2. Arcanum’s Dane Craport, Devin Keckler, Austin Fourman and Chance Klipstine finished third in 1:41.7. Ansonia’s Logan Alexander, Brett Campbell, Matthew Shook and Logan Warner finished fourth in 1:42.8. Tri-Village’s Carsen Munchel¸ Tommy Hoskins, Noah Hill and Foster Brown finished sixth in 1:58.3.

Arcanum’s Mara Wetzel finished second in the girls 1,600 meter run with a time of 6:15.0, Franklin Monroe’s Raegan Warner finished fourth in 6:34.8, Franklin Monroe’s Nicole Brocious finished fifth in 6:36.9, Ansonia’s Lydia Snyder finished seventh in 6:47.0, and Arcanum’s Rachel Wright finished eighth in 6:48.4.

Arcanum’s Tanner Delk won the boys 1,600 meter run in a time of 4:53.8, Franklin Monroe’s Cole Good finished second in 4:59.8, Arcanum’s Landen Kreusch finished fifth in 5:05.1, and Tri-Village’s Landen Fraylick finished sixth in 5:12.6.

Ansonia’s Katie Werts, Aliya Barga, Kierra Reichert and Hannah Wilson finished second in the girls 4×100 meter relay in a time of 55.9. Arcanum’s Aidan O’Brien, Paige Kreusch, Abbi VanHoose and Kayla O’Daniel finished fourth in 56.7. Tri-Village’s Lissa Siler, Morgan Sparks, Hailey Kreiner and Tara Tankersley finished sixth in 57.7. Franklin Monroe’s Kirsten Zink, Grace Fee, Alyssa Suter and Danielle McVey finished seventh in 57.7.

Miami East’s Justin Brown, Colten Weldy, Dalton Taynor and Daniel Baker won the boys 4×100 meter relay in a meet record time of 45.6. Franklin Monroe’s Bryce Robison, Luke Booher, Kyle Ressler and Bailey Wyan finished fourth in 48.5. Arcanum’s Dane Craport¸ Devin Keckler, Dylan Rhodehamel and Austin Fourman finished fifth in 49.0. Ansonia’s Brett Campbell, Ethan Setser, Trevor Martin and Matthew Shook finished sixth in 51.5.

Ansonia’s Olivia Wright finished second in the girls 400 meter dash with a time of 1:11.0, and Franklin Monroe’s Alyssa Suter finished eighth in 1:16.1.

Tri-Village’s Austin Bruner won the boys 400 meter dash in a time of 53.0, Ansonia’s Logan Warner finished second in 54.3, Franklin Monroe’s Nathaniel Davis finished sixth in 58.3, Arcanum’s Ethan Moores finished seventh in 58.6, and Franklin Monroe’s Logan Garber finished eighth in 1:00.9.

Arcanum’s Aidan O’Brien finished second in the girls 300 meter hurdles in a time of 51.5, Ansonia’s Katie Werts finished fourth in 55.2, and Tri-Village’s Trinity Powell finished fifth in 56.2.

Arcanum’s Jacob Osswald finished second in the boys 300 meter hurdles in 44.5, Arcanum’s Josh Wright finished fifth in 47.2, and Arcanum’s Ethan Garbig finished eighth in 48.6.

Ansonia’s Olivia Wright finished third in the girls 800 meter run with a time of 2:55.7, Ansonia’s Lydia Snyder finished fourth in 2:57.0, Franklin Monroe’s Raegan Warner finished fifth in 2:58.0, Arcanum’s Phoebe Weidner finished sixth in 2:58.4, Arcanum’s Elora Sudduth finished seventh in 3:07.0, and Arcanum’s Rachel Wright finished eighth in 3:11.4.

Arcanum’s Chance Klipstine won the boys 800 meter run in a meet record time of 2:03.9, Arcanum’s Justin Vanatta finished fourth in 2:12.2, Ansonia’s Logan Warner finished fifth in 2:13.1, and Tri-Village’s Harley Ketring finished eighth in 2:22.5.

Franklin Monroe’s Selene Weaver finished third in the girls 200 meter dash in 28.8, Ansonia’s Hannah Wilson finished fourth in 28.8, and Arcanum’s Kayla O’Daniel finished seventh in 29.7.

Tri-Village’s Austin Bruner won the boys 200 meter dash with a time of 23.1, Ansonia’s Logan Alexander finished fourth in 24.2, Franklin Monroe’s Bryce Robison finished seventh in 25.2, and Arcanum’s Devin Keckler finished eighth in 25.4.

Arcanum’s Mara Wetzel won the girls 3,200 meter run with a time of 13:28.7, and Ansonia’s Lydia Snyder finished third in 15:08.2.

Arcanum’s Tanner Delk won the boys 3,200 meter run in a meet record time of 10:10.9, Franklin Monroe’s Cole Good finished second in 10:52.6, Arcanum’s Landen Kreusch finished fourth in 11:02.8, Arcanum’s Ethan Moores finished seventh in 11:45.8, and Tri-Village’s Harley Ketring finished eighth in 11:49.3.

Ansonia’s Kierra Reichert, Katie Werts, Mariah Troutwine and Olivia Wright finished second in the girls 4×400 meter relay in a time of 4:40.6. Arcanum’s Aidan O’Brien, Regan Weaver, Mara Wetzel and Kayla O’Daniel finished third in 4:41.0. Franklin Monroe’s Katie Ressler, Selene Weaver, Danielle McVey and Raegan Warner finished fourth in 4:43.2.

Miami East’s Blaine Brokschmidt, Daniel Baker, Taton Bertsch and James Rowley won the boys 4×400 meter relay in a meet record time of 3:39.5. Franklin Monroe’s Bailey Wyan, Kyle Ressler, Bryce Robison and Luke Booher finished second in 3:39.50. Tri-Village’s Austin Bruner, Corbin Holzapfel, Landen Fraylick and Josh Hollinger finished third in 3:48.1. Arcanum’s Justin Vanatta, Jacob Osswald, Austin Fourman and Chance Klipstine finished fifth in 3:56.0. Ansonia’s Chad Millikin, Maverick Weidner, Levi Billenstein and Payton Setser finished seventh in 4:25.5.

Franklin Monroe’s Tara Goubeaux finished second in the girls discus throw with a throw of 101 feet 2 inches, Arcanum’s Morgan Best finished third with a throw of 95 feet 1 inch, Arcanum’s Samantha McAllister finished fourth with a throw of 89 feet 8 inches, Arcanum’s Trista Hollinger finished fifth with a throw of 89 feet 3 inches, and Tri-Village’s Kathryn Combs finished sixth with a throw of 88 feet 3 inches.

Arcanum’s Issiah Krauss won the boys discus throw with a meet record throw of 135 feet, Arcanum’s Alex Weiss finished second with a throw of 123 feet 7 inches, Ansonia’s Rygh Fortkamp finished seventh with a throw of 104 feet, and Franklin Monroe’s Oliver Fig finished eighth with a throw of 100 feet 4 inches.

Arcanum’s Audrey Heiser and Ansonia’s Aliya Barga tied for third in the girls high jump by clearing 4 feet 6 inches, and Tri-Village’s Lissa Siler finished sixth by clearing 4 feet 4 inches.

Tri-Village’s Josh Hollinger won the boys high jump by clearing 6 feet, Franklin Monroe’s Kyle Ressler finished third by clearing 5 feet 10 inches, Ansonia’s Logan Alexander finished fourth by clearing 5 feet 8 inches, and Franklin Monroe’s Cole McGlinch finished eighth by clearing 5 feet.

Franklin Monroe’s Selene Weaver finished second in the girls long jump with a jump of 14 feet 11.25 inches, Tri-Village’s Lissa Siler finished third with a jump of 14 feet 3.5 inches, Ansonia’s Aliya Barga finished sixth with a jump of 12 feet 10.75 inches, and Tri-Village’s Trinity Powell finished eighth with a jump of 12 feet 3.5 inches.

Tri-Village’s Josh Hollinger finished second in the boys long jump with a jump of 18 feet 3.25 inches, Arcanum’s Dane Craport finished third with a jump of 17 feet 1.75 inches, Franklin Monroe’s Nathaniel Davis finished fifth with a jump of 16 feet 8.5 inches, and Franklin Monroe’s Luke Booher finished seventh with a jump of 16 feet 6 inches.

Arcanum’s Morgan Best finished third in the girls shot put with a toss of 33 feet 3.5 inches, Franklin Monroe’s Tara Goubeaux finished fourth with a toss of 30 feet 3.25 inches, Arcanum’s Samantha McAllister finished fifth with a toss of 30 feet 1 inch, Tri-Village’s Kathryn Combs finished sixth with a toss of 29 feet 5 inches, and Arcanum’s Mekenna Gunckel finished eighth with a toss of 28 feet 4 inches.

Arcanum’s Issiah Krauss won the boys shot put with a toss of 41 feet 2.5 inches, Franklin Monroe’s Adrian Nelson finished fourth with a toss of 38 feet 8 inches, Arcanum’s Alex Weiss finished fifth with a toss of 38 feet 1 inch, and Ansonia’s Austin Helmke finished seventh with a toss of 36 feet 2.75 inches.

Franklin Monroe’s Selene Weaver won the girls pole vault by clearing 8 feet 6 inches, Franklin Monroe’s Keara Knepshield finished second by clearing 8 feet, Ansonia’s Mariah Troutwine finished fourth by clearing 7 feet 6 inches, and Arcanum’s Celeste Arnett finished seventh by clearing 6 feet 6 inches.

Ansonia’s Matthew Shook won the boys pole vault by clearing 11 feet, Arcanum’s Ethin Hoffman finished second by clearing 10 feet 6 inches, and Arcanum’s Vance Wetzel finished fifth by clearing 8 feet.

Franklin Monroe won the girls ironwoman relay in a meet record time of 1:01.5, Arcanum finished second in 1:03.1, Tri-Village finished third in 1:03.6, and Ansonia finished fourth in 1:10.8.

Dixie won the boys ironman relay in a meet record time of 51.6, Arcanum finished third in 53.3, Franklin Monroe finished fourth in 53.7, Ansonia finished fifth in 55.6, and Tri-Village finished seventh in 56.5.

For complete results from the Arcanum Athletic Booster Invitational, visit http://www.baumspage.com/track/arcanum/inv/2018/2018%20Results.htm.

Arcanum’s Chance Klipstine runs in the boys 4×800 meter relay during the Arcanum Athletic Booster Invitational track and field meet on Friday in Arcanum. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_Chance-Klipstine-WEB.jpg Arcanum’s Chance Klipstine runs in the boys 4×800 meter relay during the Arcanum Athletic Booster Invitational track and field meet on Friday in Arcanum. Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

