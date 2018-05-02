Greenville boys tennis team loses to Sidney

GREENVILLE – The Greenville boys tennis team lost 4-1 to Sidney in a Greater Western Ohio Conference match on Tuesday.

Greenville’s lone win came at second doubles where the Green Wave’s Josh Galloway and Bryan Day beat Jersan Brux and Broc Bey 6-0, 6-2. In first doubles the Wave’s Aaron Lobenstein and Max Onkst lost 7-6 (3), 6-3 to Logan Searcy and Michael Ferree.

In the first singles match Prem Dev beat Greenville’s Branson Leigeber 6-1, 6-1. In second singles Daichi Urata beat the Green Wave’s Landon Muhlenkamp 6-4, 6-2. In third singles Akansh Mani beat the Wave’s Duda Wollmeister 6-4, 7-5.

Greenville fell to 11-6 overall and 7-3 in the GWOC with the loss while Sidney improved to 12-4 overall and 8-2 in the conference.