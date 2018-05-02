Greenville baseball team run rules Sidney

GREENVILLE – Greenville run ruled Sidney 17-7 in five innings of Greater Western Ohio Conference baseball on Tuesday.

Greenville scored the game’s first nine runs with two in the first inning and seven in the second. The Wave led 12-4 at the end of the third inning and 17-7 at the end of the fourth.

Greenville had 17 hits and three errors while Sidney had six hits and three errors.

Ethan Saylor was 3-for-3 with a stolen base, three runs and two RBIs. Landon Eldridge was 3-for-4 with a triple, a walk, two stolen bases, four runs and two RBIs. Marcus Wood was 2-for-3 with a home run, a stolen base, two runs and four RBIs. Tyler Beyke was 2-for-4 with two doubles, a run and three RBIs.

Reed Hanes went 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs. Karsyn Fender was 2-for-4 with a double, a run and two RBIs. Alec Fletcher was 1-for-3 with a stolen base and two runs. Tony Sells was 1-for-3 and scored a run. Kyle Mills was 1-for-4 and scored a run.

Owen Paulus pitched four innings and allowed two earned runs and five unearned runs on six hits, one walk, one hit batter and one strikeout. Beyke pitched one perfect inning in relief and struck out one.

Greenville improved to 9-10 overall and 7-7 in the GWOC with the win.