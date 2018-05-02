Bradford baseball team wins at Covington

COVINGTON – Noah Hamilton set the Bradford baseball team’s single season sacrifice bunts record in the Railroaders 13-7 victory against Covington on Tuesday.

Bradford jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the top half of the first inning then Covington scored one run in the bottom half of the inning. Both teams scored one run in the second inning and Covington added two in the fifth to bring the score to 7-4. After both teams added one run in the sixth, Bradford scored five in the top of the seventh while Covington added two in the bottom half of the frame for the 13-7 final score.

Bradford had nine hits and three errors while Covington had 11 hits and six errors.

Clay Layman was 2-for-3 with a triple, walked, was hit by a pitch, stole a base and scored three runs. Fischer Spencer was 2-for-4 with a double, a stolen base, two runs and two RBIs. Andy Branson was 2-for-4 with a walk, two stolen bases, a run and two RBIs. Parker Smith went 1-for-3, walked, was hit by a pitch, stole four bases, scored three runs and drove in a run.

Wyatt Spangler was 1-for-3 with a double, was hit by two pitches, scored a run and drove in two runs. Josh Phillips was 1-for-3 with a RBI. Gage Wills walked, stole a base and scored two runs. Larkin Painter walked and scored a run. Hamilton had a sacrifice bunt, stole a base and drove in a run. Hamilton has five sacrifices this season.

Branson pitched two innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits, two walks, one hit batter and three strikeouts. Spencer pitched five innings and gave up two earned runs and three unearned runs on seven hits, one walk, one hit batter and two strikeouts.

Bradford improved to 7-10 with Tuesday’s win. The Railroaders have won seven of their last eight games after losing the first nine of the season.