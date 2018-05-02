Versailles baseball team wins at Coldwater

COLDWATER – Versailles scored 13 unanswered runs to defeat Coldwater 13-2 in a Midwest Athletic Conference baseball game on Tuesday.

Coldwater scored both of its runs in the third inning then Versailles scored two in the fourth, one in the sixth and 10 in the seventh.

Versailles had seven hits and two errors while Coldwater had two hits and three errors.

Cole Niekamp pitched the complete game for Versailles, allowing one earned run and one unearned run on two hits, four walks, two hit batters and three strikeouts.

Offensively Zach Griesdorn was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored. Noah Richard was 2-for-5 with three RBIs and a run. Niekamp was 1-for-3 with a double, walked, was hit by a pitch, drove in a run and scored three runs.

Elliot Bruns was 1-for-3 with a walk, was hit by a pitch, drove in a run and scored a run. Andrew Demange was 1-for-3 with a walk, a RBI and two runs. Keaton McEldowney walked twice, scored a run and drove in two runs. Kurtis Rutschilling walked, was hit by a pitch and scored three runs. Noah Grisez walked twice, stole a base and scored a run.

Versailles improved to 12-5 overall and 5-3 in the MAC with the win.