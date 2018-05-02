Versailles softball team shuts out Coldwater

VERSAILLES – Versailles shut out Coldwater 8-0 in a Midwest Athletic Conference softball game on Tuesday.

Versailles scored one run in the first inning, two in the third, three in the fourth and two in the fifth while holding Coldwater scoreless.

Versailles had 19 hits and one error while Coldwater had eight hits and one error.

Lauren Monnin was 4-for-4 with a double, two runs and three RBIs. Caitlin McEldowney was 4-for-5 with a stolen base, a RBI and two runs. Hailey McEldowney was 2-for-3, was hit by a pitch, stole a base and scored a run.

Makenzie Knore was 2-for-4 with a run and two RBIs. Anna Gehret was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Mallory George was 2-for-4 and scored a run. Kami McEldowney was 1-for-4 and scored a run. Cori Lawrence was 1-for-4. Kate Stammen was 1-for-4.

Lawrence pitched the complete game shutout, allowing eight hits and no walks while striking out two.