Arcanum baseball team loses at Miami East

CASSTOWN – Arcanum lost 11-7 to Miami East in a Cross County Conference baseball game on Tuesday.

Miami East took a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Arcanum scored its first run in the top of the third then Miami East added two runs in the bottom half of the frame to lead 4-1. The Vikings led 7-3 through four innings and increased their lead to 8-3 in the fifth. Arcanum scored four runs in the sixth inning and East added three to bring the final scored to 11-7.

Arcanum had 10 hits and five errors while Miami East had 15 hits and one error.

Cory Ross was 3-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs. Wade Meeks was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Grant Delk was 2-for-4. Lane Byrne was 1-for-3 with a triple, was hit by a pitch, drove in a run and scored two runs. Michael Fecker was 1-for-4 with a RBI and a run. Carver Gostomsky was 1-for-4 with a RBI. Mitch Wogoman walked, drove in a run and scored two runs.

Meeks was charged with the loss as he pitched 3 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs and two unearned runs on 10 hits, three walks and one strikeout. Fecker pitched 1 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run on two hits, no walks and one strikeout. Byrne pitched 1/3 of an inning, giving up two earned runs on one hit and one walk. Wogoman pitched 2/3 of an inning and gave up one earned run on two hits and no walks.

Arcanum fell to 10-5 with the loss.