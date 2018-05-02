New Bremen run rules the Mississinawa Valley baseball team

UNION CITY – New Bremen run ruled the Mississinawa Valley baseball team 15-1 in five innings on Monday.

New Bremen scored three runs in the first inning, four in the second, three in the third and five in the fifth while holding Mississinawa Valley to a single run in the bottom of the fourth.

New Bremen had 17 hits and no errors while Mississinawa had two hits and six errors.

Kyler Guillozet was 1-for-1 with a stolen base for MV. Zac Longfellow was 1-for-3. Ethan Dirksen stole a base and scored a run. Blake Scholl drove in a run.

Ethan Dirksen pitched 4 2/3 innings for Mississinawa Valley and gave up 12 earned runs and three unearned runs on 17 hits, two walks and two strikeouts. Cody Dirksen pitched 2/3 of an inning and allowed no runs on no hits, no walks and one strikeout.