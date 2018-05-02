Mississinawa Valley baseball team defeats Ansonia

UNION CITY – The Mississinawa Valley baseball team scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to beat Ansonia 16-12 on Tuesday.

Mississinawa Valley scored the game’s first seven runs in the first inning then Ansonia scored four in the second. MV scored one in the third, and Ansonia scored five in the fourth to take a 9-8 lead. Both teams scored three runs in the fifth inning then Mississinawa Valley scored five in the bottom of the sixth to win 16-12.

Mississinawa Valley had 22 hits and three errors. Ansonia had 11 hits and two errors.

Mississinawa Valley’s Trent Collins was 4-for-4, with a double, stole four bases, scored three runs and drove in four runs. Zac Longfellow was 4-for-5 with three stolen bases, three runs and one RBI. Ethan Dirksen was 3-for-4 with two stolen bases, a RBI and a run. Kyler Guillozet was 2-for-4 with a double, a stolen base, a run and four RBIs. Blake Scholl was 2-for-3 with a double, a RBI and a run.

Cody Dirksen was 2-for-4 with a double, two runs and a RBI for MV. Matthew Slob was 2-for-5 with a double, a run and two RBIs. Colton Hines was 1-for-3, was hit by a pitch, stole a base and scored a run. Ethan Bowman was 1-for-4 with a double, was hit by a pitch, stole three bases, scored three runs and drove in a run. Hawk Thomas was 1-for-2.

Ansonia’s Taylor Brewer was 3-for-3, stole a base, drove in a run and scored three runs. Devyn Sink was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and three RBIs. Caleb Jones was 2-for-4 and scored two runs. Jacob Longenecker was 1-for-4 with a double, a run and four RBIs.

Ethan Fischer was 1-for-4 with a triple, a run and three RBIs for Ansonia. Ry Fortkamp was 1-for-4 and stole a base. Jarvis Thwaits was 1-for-4 and scored a run. Aric Barga drove in a run. Josh Heitkamp and Reece Stammen both scored runs.

Slob pitched two innings for Mississinawa Valley, allowing four unearned runs on three hits, one walk and two strikeouts. Guillozet pitched 2 1/3 innings and gave up five earned runs and three unearned runs on seven hits, one walk and two strikeouts. Bowman pitched 2 2/3 innings and gave up no runs on one hit, one walk and six strikeouts.

Fischer pitched three innings for Ansonia and gave up eight earned runs on 11 hits, one walk and two strikeouts. Thwaits pitched two innings and gave up six earned runs and one unearned run on eight hits, two walks and one strikeout. Brewer pitched one inning and gave up one earned run on three hits and one walk.