Bradford, Greenville softball teams remain in top 10 of OHSFSCA state rankings

COLUMBUS – The Bradford and Greenville softball teams remained in the top 10 in the Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association’s third weekly state poll of the 2018 season.

Greenville, which was tied for fourth in last week’s Division II state rankings along with Mansfield Madison, remained No. 4 this week behind first place LeGrange Keystone, second place Oak Harbor and third place Kenton Ridge. Madison fell to sixth is this week’s poll.

Greenville has been ranked in all three polls this season, ranging from fourth to sixth in Division II. Greenville has been ranked in 86 of the last 87 state polls.

For a second consecutive week Bradford fell in the Division IV state rankings. The Railroaders, who were ranked fifth last week and third two weeks ago, are ranked eighth this week. They are ranked behind first place Jeromesville Hillsdale, first place Parkway, third place Strasburg Franklin, fourth place Minster, fifth place Portsmouth Clay, sixth place Matthews and seventh place Monroeville.

Other teams with Darke County connections ranked in the poll include Greater Western Ohio Conference member Lebanon being ranked No. 1 in Division I, Midwest Athletic Conference member Parkway being ranked No. 1 in Division IV and MAC member Minster being ranked No. 4 in Division IV.

For more information on the OHSFSCA and its state rankings, visit its website at www.ohsfsca.org.

OHSFSCA state rankings

Division I

Rank School First place votes Total points

1. Lebanon 6 119

2. Marysville 2 89

3. Perrysburg 1 87

4. Louisville 2 78

5. Mason 0 63

6. Notre Dame Academy 1 59

7. Central Crossing 0 58

8. Elyria 1 57

9. Groveport Madison 0 21

10. Holland Springfield 0 17

Division II

Rank School First place votes Total points

1. LeGrange Keystone 10 108

2. Oak Harbor 0 74

3. Kenton Ridge 1 67

4. Greenville 0 58

5. Clinton Massie 0 57

6. Mansfiels Madison 0 56

7. Jonathan Alder 0 47

8. Granville 0 29

9. Springfield Northwest 0 19

10. Jackson 0 18

Division III

Rank School First place votes Total points

1. Warren Champion 7 97

2. Wheelersburg 1 86

3. North Union 1 72

4. Cardington Lincoln 0 59

5. Pemberville Eastwood 1 41

6. Utica 0 32

7. Wellington 0 23

8. Bloomdale Elmwood 0 18

9. Sandy Valley 0 17

10. Independence 0 16

Division IV

Rank School First place votes Total points

1. Jeromesville Hillsdale 6 88

1. Rockford Parkway 4 88

3. Strasburg Franklin 0 51

4. Minster 0 49

5. Portsmouth Clay 0 46

6. Mathews 0 38

7. Monroeville 0 35

8. Bradford 0 33

9. Berne Union 0 27

10. Carey 0 23

Greenville shortstop Morgan Gilbert prepares to throw the ball during a Greater Western Ohio Conference softball game against Sidney on Tuesday. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_Morgan-Gilbert-WEB.jpg Greenville shortstop Morgan Gilbert prepares to throw the ball during a Greater Western Ohio Conference softball game against Sidney on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | AIM Media Midwest

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

