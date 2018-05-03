Greenville softball teams defeats Sidney on senior day

GREENVILLE – Seniors Cassie Cromwell and Sydney Grote both hit home runs as Greenville softball team celebrated its senior day on Tuesday with a 12-1 run rule victory against Sidney.

It didn’t take long for the Lady Wave to get their offense started in Tuesday’s Greater Western Ohio Conference matchup as they scored four runs in the bottom half of the first inning. Sidney scored its lone run in the top of the second then Greenville responded with six runs in the bottom half of the inning and two more in the third inning.

Greenville finished the game with 12 hits and one error while Sidney had two hits and no errors.

Cromwell went 3-for-3 with a home run, a walk, three runs and two RBIs on her senior day. Grote was 1-for-4 with a home run, a run and three RBIs on senior day.

Morgan Gilbert went 1-for-2 with a home run, two walks, two runs and two RBIs for the Lady Wave. Lani Shilt was 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Grace Shaffer was 2-for-3. Haleigh Mayo went 1-for-2 with a double, a walk, two runs and two RBIs.

Baylee Petry was 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored. Courtney Bryson was 1-for-2 and scored a run. Zoe Pressnall also scored a run.

Shaffer pitched the complete game for Greenville, allowing one unearned run on two hits, one walk and four strikeouts.

Greenville improved to 20-4 overall and 14-0 in the GWOC with Tuesday’s win.

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_WEB-IMG_0656.jpg Luke Gronneberg | AIM Media Midwest http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_WEB-IMG_0682.jpg Luke Gronneberg | AIM Media Midwest http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_WEB-IMG_0794.jpg Luke Gronneberg | AIM Media Midwest http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_WEB-IMG_1064.jpg Luke Gronneberg | AIM Media Midwest http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_WEB-IMG_1067.jpg Luke Gronneberg | AIM Media Midwest The Greenville softball team honored seniors Sydney Grote and Cassie Cromwell on Tuesday prior to the Lady Wave’s Greater Western Ohio Conference game against Sidney. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_Seniors-WEB.jpg The Greenville softball team honored seniors Sydney Grote and Cassie Cromwell on Tuesday prior to the Lady Wave’s Greater Western Ohio Conference game against Sidney. Luke Gronneberg | AIM Media Midwest

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.