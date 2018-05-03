Mississinawa Valley baseball team drops out of the OHSBCA state rankings

COLUMBUS – Mississinawa Valley dropped out of the state rankings in the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association’s second weekly state poll of the 2018 season.

Mississinawa Valley was ranked 14th in Division IV in the first weekly rankings of the season but didn’t receive any votes this week.

Mississinawa is the lone Darke County baseball team to be ranked in the OHSBCA state poll this season

Among teams with Darke County connections ranked in this week’s state poll, Greater Western Ohio Conference member Springboro in ranked 11th in Division I, GWOC member Troy is ranked 15th in Division I, GWOC member Beavercreek is ranked 15th in Division I, GWOC member Tippecanoe is ranked third in Division II, Midwest Athletic Conference member Coldwater is ranked third in Division III, MAC member Fort Recovery is ranked sixth in Division III, MAC member St. Henry is ranked seventh in Division IV, MAC member New Bremen is ranked 12th in Division IV, and MAC member Minster is ranked 13th in Division IV.

For more information on the OHSBCA and its poll, visit its website at www.ohsbca.org..

OHSBCA state rankings

Division I

Rank School Points Record

1. Mason 267 16-5

2. Olentangy Liberty 179 19-3

3. Steele 178 16-4

4. Grove City 162 14-4

5. Lakota East 144 11-3

6. Walsh Jesuit 7 4 2 1 137 14-2

7. Archbishop Moeller 135 11-6

8. Jackson (Mass.) 98 10-3

9. Anthony Wayne 83 14-2

10. Elder 56 12-5

11. Springboro 48 14-5

12. Washington 25 11-3

13. Hilliard Darby 19 15-3

14. Solon 17 9-3

15. Troy 13 11-5

15. Badin (Hamilton) 13 15-5

15. Beavercreek 13 13-3

18. Hilliard Davidson 11 15-3

19. Worthington Kilbourne 10 13-6

20. St Xavier 7 11-5

Other teams receiving votes (points): Kings (6), Strongsville (5), Stow-Munroe Falls (5), St Francis de Sales (Tol) (3), Loveland (3), Big Walnut (2), Medina (2), Pickerington Central (2), Sylvania Southview (2), Sylvania Northview (1), St Ignatius (1), Pickerington North (1), St Edward (1), Dublin Jerome (1)

Division II

Rank School Points Record

1. Wapakoneta 290 12-0

2. Defiance 269 14-1

3. Tippecanoe 178 18-2

4. Bellevue 154 14-1

5. Zane Trace 104 15-3

6. Unioto 89 15-2

7. West Branch 85 12-2

8. Lexington 77 10-1

9. Indian Valley 59 12-1

10. Chagrin Falls 50 14-4

11. St Francis DeSales (Col.) 39 14-5

12. Summit Country Day 36 14-4

13. Bloom-Carroll 30 17-4

14. Louisville 27 14-4

15. Chardon 25 10-1

16. Jonathan Alder 22 11-4

17. Ontario 20 12-3

17. John Glenn 20 12-2

19. New Richmond 18 15-3

19. Vermilion 18 16-5

Other teams receiving votes (points): Steubenville (16), Benjamin Logan (15), Tallmadge (13), Firelands (13), Miami Trace (9), Bryan (7), Kenton Ridge (6), Chaminade Julienne (4), Clyde (3), Clear Fork (3), Harrison Central (3), Lakewood (Hebron) (1), Sheridan (1), Aurora (1)

Division III

Rank School Points Record

1. Archbold 205 13-1

2. Champion 184 9-1

3. Coldwater 175 12-3

4. West Jefferson 138 15-0

5. Crestwood 135 10-2

6. Fort Recovery 104 15-4

7. Hiland 90 14-3

8. Elyria Catholic 89 11-3

9. Sandy Valley 84 11-2

10. Loudonville 63 12-2

11. East Knox 61 12-0

12. Minford 39 16-1

13. Adena 36 15-7

14. West Union 32 8-1

15. Fredericktown 16 10-2

16. Cincinnati Country Day 15 7-0

17. Edison(Richmond) 14 10-2

18. Canton Central Catholic 12 12-5

19. Anna 11 6-4

20. Crestview (Ashland) 10 10-0

20. West Muskingum 10 14-0

20. Hillsdale 10 11-4

Other teams receiving votes (points): Cincinnati Hills Christ. Acad (9), Rootstown (9), Eastwood (9), Wheelersburg (8), South Point (6), Barnesville (6), Ottawa-Glandorf (3), Newark Catholic (3), Tinora (2), Edison (Milan) (2), Waynedale (2), Northwestern (Springfield) (1), Galion (1), Northridge (Johnstown) (1)

Division IV

Rank School Points Record

1. Whiteoak 258 15-0

2. Toronto 252 14-2

3. Carey 174 14-0

4. Lake Ridge Academy 165 14-1

5. Hicksville 128 12-2

6. Lincolnview 105 13-3

7. St Henry 93 10-4

8. Lima Central Catholic 91 10-2

9. Clay (Portsmouth) 85 14-3

10. St Paul 78 11-0

11. Seneca East 57 11-2

12. New Bremen 51 11-4

13. Minster 20 13-5

14. Caldwell 9 10-4

14. Berne Union 9 12-3

16. Patrick Henry 5 8-3

16. St. Thomas Aquinas 5 13-3

18. Grove City Christian 3 9-3

18. Centerburg 3 11-6

20. Fisher Catholic 2

Other teams receiving votes (points): Fort Loramie (1)

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316.

