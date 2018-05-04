Mississinawa Valley softball team loses at Bethel

BRANDT – One bad inning doomed Mississinawa Valley on Thursday as the Blackhawks lost 14-9 to Bethel in a Cross County Conference softball game.

Mississinawa Valley scored the game’s first run in the top half of the first inning, but Bethel responded with 10 runs in the bottom of the second. Mississinawa cut its deficit to 10-4 in the top of the third then Bethel scored one run in the bottom half of the inning to make it 11-4.

Both teams scored a run in the fifth inning, and Bethel added two more in the sixth to lead 14-5. Mississinawa Valley scored the game’s final four runs in the seventh inning.

Mississinawa Valley had 10 hits and four errors while Bethel had 14 hits and no errors.

Taydem Elson was 3-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run. Bailey Johnson was 2-for-4 with two stolen bases, a RBI and a run. Taylor Collins was 1-for-2 with a double, two walks, three stolen bases, two runs and two RBIs. Kinsie Blocher was 1-for-1 with a double, walked once, was hit by two pitches, stole four bases, scored two runs and drove in a run.

Bailey Emrick was 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run. Jolie Elson was 1-for-4 with a double and a RBI. Paxton Scholl was 1-for-4 with two stolen bases and a run. Ellie Reichard walked twice, stole a base and scored a run.

Collins was charged with the loss as she pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs on seven hits, two walks and five strikeouts. Scholl pitched 1 2/3 innings and gave up seven earned runs and three unearned runs on seven hits and four walks.

Mississinawa Valley fell to 4-15 with Thursday’s loss.